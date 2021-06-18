YMCA Report Presented to Commissioners

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, June 18, 2021

The YMCA Campaign Planning Study Report was recently presented to the St. Mary’s County commissioners.

The presentation was made by Robbie Gill, CEO of the YMCA of the Chesapeake, and Kim Looby of Triangle 2. Information for the report was compiled between February and April 2021 from interviews with 27 community leaders.

The presentation can be viewed here. The May 2021 study can be seen here.

The commissioners will move forward with the next steps in the architecture and engineering process.