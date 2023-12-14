Wreaths Across America Day Dec. 16

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, December 14, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Wreaths are placed in cemeteries all across the country on National Wreaths Across America Day, as well as at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. (Photo courtesy of Wreaths Across America)

Each year, millions of Americans come together to REMEMBER the fallen, HONOR those who serve and their families, and TEACH the next generation about the value of freedom. This gathering of volunteers and patriots takes place in local, state, and national cemeteries in all 50 states — most recently at 3,702 participating locations — as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

In St. Mary’s County, a ceremony will be held at noon Saturday, December 16, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville.

In 2022, more than 2.7 million veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 3,702 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud.

At Arlington National Cemetery specifically, in 2022, the Wreaths Across America program saw 68 tractor trailers deliver over 275,000 wreaths that were placed by nearly 28,000 volunteers.

Wreaths Across America volunteers work year-round to ensure military laid to rest are remembered, their families, and living veterans are honored, and the next generation is taught about the value of freedom.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.