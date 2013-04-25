Where in the World? Gains Momentum

The Where in the World Is That? photo contest by JefClarkArt on LexLeader.NET continues and this week should prove a bit more of a stump-er.

If you need to catch up, well, catch up! We bet you’ll regret not sending in your answer on those earlier (easier) postings.

This week’s third posting (this happens every other Friday) is, as always, contributed by JefClarkArt whose eye and voice is getting a bit tarter as his early efforts at allowing everyone to be a winner were somewhat, well, at times verily mocked as actually contests of keen observation.

This week’s posting, in Jeffrey Clark’s own words, “provides proof that the contest is as advertised becoming a little more challenging as it progresses. Not everyone will ID the new photo with the ease they did the abandoned gas station on Great Mills Road or the window of Linda’s Café.”

The April 12 posting of Linda’s Café was first correctly pegged by Jim, a faithful reader of LexLeader.NET who was closely followed by Pentagon Pete, a reader from about 80 miles up the road. There were several dozen guesses registered, some on the money, some a little short. We anticipate more of a struggle with the new posting.

There are about 200 photographs available for viewing at JefClarkArt for those interested in the photography of Jeffrey Clark, which evidences a strong interest in the sights of St. Mary’s County and Southern Maryland.