Work Planned on Mattapany Road

Roadway improvements will begin on or about Monday, September 29, 2025, on Mattapany Road beginning from Route 5 (Point Lookout Road) extending just past Saint Mary’s College of Maryland. The project will include road widening and asphalt paving.

The project is set for completion in approximately 30 days, weather permitting, according to the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation.

A traffic control plan, to include single lane closures with signage, will be implemented for the duration of the road construction.

Drivers are asked to please remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns. Message boards and signage will be deployed in the area prior to and during the project to serve as a reminder. Consider alternative routes to avoid possible delays in traffic.

For additional project information, call Donald Bean at 301-475-4200, ext. 3531.