Work on Solomons Bridge Planned April 27

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, April 25, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Routine maintenance will be performed on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge) ​at the Calvert County/Saint Mary’s County line starting at 6am Sunday, April 27.

All lanes will open to traffic no later than 2pm that afternoon, weather permitting.

Maintenance crews will clean the drainage systems and the bridge deck (driving surface). Drivers can expect single-lane closures guided using a flagging operation. The Maryland State Highway Administration will use flaggers and portable variable message signs to guide motorists safely through the work zone.

In case of inclement weather, this work will be performed on Sunday, May 4.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, go to Project Portal, or visit the homepage at roa​ds.maryland.​gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.mary​land.gov.