Wine Fest Seeks Vendors, Artists

Arts and craft vendors who are located or sell in St. Mary’s County are invited to participate in the First Landing Wine & Arts Festival at St. Clement’s Island Museum on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The festival will be held from 10am to 4pm.

To apply, interested vendors must review and complete the one-page vendor application, available here.

Completed applications should be submitted by email no later than March 31, 2025, with two to three photos of merchandise they plan on featuring, to [email protected] or by mail to St. Clement’s Island Museum, 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626.

The First Landing Wine & Arts Festival is returning for its fifth year in 2025, with the exciting addition of all craft beverage businesses in St. Mary’s County from Liquid Assets, including beer, wine, craft spirits, coffee, and more. Visitors are invited for a day of fun on the waterfront lawn of the museum.

Guests can enjoy food and live music; purchase locally grown and produced wine by the glass or bottle from Port of Leonardtown Winery and Corteau Vineyard; purchase and taste other craft beverages from St. Mary’s County; browse locally crafted items and art; take part in kids’ activities; visit the museum or take a boat ride to St. Clement’s Island; and more on the scenic shores of the Potomac River.

For more information, call 301-769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.