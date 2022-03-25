Wine & Arts on Display in Colton’s Point

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, March 25, 2022

Experience a day of fun at St. Clement’s Island Museum with St. Mary’s County wineries, as well as local artisan and craft vendors, kids’ activities, and boat rides at the First Landing Wine & Arts Festival on Saturday, April 9.

The event will run from 10 am to 5 pm.

This year enjoy wine by the glass or purchase a bottle of locally grown wine from Port of Leonardtown Winery, Generations Vineyard, and Xella Winery & Vineyard while browsing local crafted items and more on museum grounds along the scenic shores of the Potomac River.

Several food vendors will be available.

Learn the story of the first landing and the beginnings of Maryland in the museum or take a water taxi ride over to the St. Clement’s Island State Park (regular admission applies), where the original “First Landing” took place in 1634. Kids’ and family activities, as well as lots of history, await.

Event admission is free. There will be various costs for food, museum admission, water taxi rides, or any vendor or wine purchases.

St. Clement’s Island Museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.

Call 301-769-2222 or click here for more information.