The Marine Corps is offering its Osprey and Marine F-35 aviators hefty bonuses if they sign lengthy contracts, reports Marine Corps Times. The money is part of the corps’ fiscal 2020 aviation bonus aimed at enticing pilots to sign eight-year contracts and plug the flood of Marine aviators trading in their military wings to fly civilian skies.

The Navy has awarded a $29.7 million contract to the UK defense ministry for a Royal Air Force C-130J Super Hercules to serve as a new Fat Albert cargo plane for the Blue Angels flight team, reports Pensacola News Journal.

The Drive reports the US Navy is looking at a major budget shortfall of at least $100 million for aviation operations and maintenance for the rest of the fiscal year. The service is looking at cutting flight hours for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft assigned to operational and non-operational units, curtailing deployments for certain helicopter squadrons, grounding an entire air wing, and more to close the funding gap.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein said that Iran’s downing of a US surveillance drone has not slowed the US Air Force’s flight operations in the Middle East, reports Defense News.

A senior Iranian official has warned the US that his country would unleash a more powerful response should the United States repeat the alleged border violation when it says a US Navy drone breached Iranian airspace earlier this month, reports Newsweek.

Acting DefSec Mark Esper urged European allies late last week to publicly condemn Iran’s actions and join a US-proposed maritime security effort to protect the Strait of Hormuz, reports ABC News.

DCS Corp. earned the James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award for a ninth time, reports Thomasnet.com. The DCS Lexington Park, MD, facility was among 51 facilities awarded the honor by the Defense Security Service. The award was created in 1966 to recognize excellence on industrial security.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that a one-year continuing resolution to fund the government past Sept. 30 was “unacceptable,” breaking with a plan being considered by Trump administration officials, reports The Hill.

The quiet supersonic technology airliner concept Lockheed Martin announced this month is still in the early stages of the design process, reports Flight Global. Lockheed is considering how to build a commercial supersonic aircraft that would draw on the noise-reduction technology it is testing with NASA, making it the latest company aiming to create a market for faster-than-sound travel.

Cadets and midshipmen attending service academies or earning a commission through ROTC will be able to pursue professional sports careers again under a new policy, reports Military Times.

The town of Hope Mills, NC, is the top-ranked town in America for young adults joining the military, reports The Charlotte Observer. North Carolina as a whole has top billing too, based on the number of 17- to 24-year-olds who join the military relative to the population in that age group.

The local Seafarer Chapter hosted the 17th annual Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International Student Unmanned Aerial Systems Competition at Webster Outlying Field June 13 through 15, reports The Tester. Seventy-five schools competed.

Contracts:

CACI Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $45,992,341 firm-fixed-price task order (FA7014-19-F-A106) to the previously awarded indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (47QTCK-18-D-0009) for the Secretary of the Air Force Financial Management Financial Information Systems Maintenance Support Services. This task order provides the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force Financial Management Budget Operations and the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Management & Comptroller IT maintenance and support services for their existing financial information systems: the automated schedule and reporting system; the exhibit automation system; the planning, programming, budget and execution portal and the data analysis reporting tool. These services are performance-based, and they provide maintenance via web portals and access via the internet. The tools assist the government by providing a myriad of analytical reports that allow budget analysts to identify program trends and discrepancies for improved program justification of program changes. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be complete by June 21, 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,236,756 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Didlake Inc., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $10,384,079 modification under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N40085-15-D-0083) to exercise option four for annual custodial services at Norfolk Naval Shipyard and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Fort Story. The work to be performed provides for annual custodial services, including, but not limited to, all management, supervision, tools, materials, supplies, labor and transportation services necessary to perform custodial services for office space, restrooms and other types of rooms at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia, and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Fort Story, Virginia Beach, Virginia. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $53,428,936. Work will be performed at various installations in Virginia Beach, Virginia (77%) and Portsmouth, Virginia (23%), and work is expected to be completed June 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,250,107 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Innovative Defense Technologies, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $12,972,431 option under a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00014-19-C-1054 for the Cloud-to-Edge development under Small Business Innovative Research project in Phase III. With the exercise of this option, it brings the value of the contract to $13,001,964. Work will be performed at the contractor’s facility in Arlington, Virginia, and work is expected to be completed June 28, 2024. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,774,000 will be obligated at the time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded as a sole-source utilizing the authority of Small Business Innovative Research project Phase III. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is he contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, is awarded an $11,879,270 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract M67400-18-F-0065 to exercise option year one for analytics support for III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC). Work will be performed in Okinawa, Japan, and is expected to be completed July 7, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $11,879,270 will be obligated at the time of award. The MCIPAC Regional Contracting Office, Marine Corps Base, Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, is the contracting activity.

Hana Industries Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $10,886,973 firm-fixed-price, estimated indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for regional armed security guard services located at various installations throughout the mid-Atlantic region. The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, all labor, management, supervision, tools, material and equipment required to perform force protection at various installations as described in the performance work statement. Examples of services include; entry control point services, identification checks, commercial vehicle inspection and roving guard patrol. The maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years is $58,326,374. Work will be performed in various government installations located in Virginia (48%), New Jersey (27%), Massachusetts (15%), and Pennsylvania (10%). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of June 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) and direct cite funding in the amount of $1,516,107 will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-19-D-9006).

Applied Research Associates Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $10,871,878 cost-plus fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract N00174-17-D-0032 to exercise option year two for continued non-lethal weapons and research and development. The work is for follow on services for the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons requirement for weapons, devices or munitions explicitly designed and primarily employed to incapacitate targeted personnel or materiel immediately, while minimizing fatalities, permanent injury to personnel and undesired damage to property in the target area of environment. Non-lethal weapons are intended to have reversible effects on personnel and materiel. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by June 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Funding will be obligated per individual task orders as issued. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, is awarded a $9,756,331 cost-plus fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract N00174-17-D-0034 to exercise option year two for continued non-lethal weapons and research and development. The work is for follow on services for the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons requirement for weapons, devices or munitions explicitly designed and primarily employed to incapacitate targeted personnel or materiel immediately, while minimizing fatalities, permanent injury to personnel and undesired damage to property in the target area of environment. Non-lethal weapons are intended to have reversible effects on personnel and materiel. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by June 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Funding will be obligated per individual task order as issued. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Applied Technology Inc., King George, Virginia, is awarded a $9,507,131 cost-plus fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract N00174-17-D-0033 to exercise option year two for continued non-lethal weapons and research and development. The work is for follow on services for the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons requirement for weapons, devices or munitions explicitly designed and primarily employed to incapacitate targeted personnel or materiel immediately, while minimizing fatalities, permanent injury to personnel and undesired damage to property in the target area of environment. Non-lethal weapons are intended to have reversible effects on personnel and materiel. Work will be performed in King George, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by June 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Funding will be obligated per individual task order as issued. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

American Systems Corp., Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded a $9,497,098 cost-plus fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract N00174-17-D-0031 to exercise option year two for continued non-lethal weapons and research and development. Work is for follow on services for the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons requirement for weapons, devices or munitions explicitly designed and primarily employed to incapacitate targeted personnel or materiel immediately, while minimizing fatalities, permanent injury to personnel and undesired damage to property in the target area of environment. Non-lethal weapons are intended to have reversible effects on personnel and materiel. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by June 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Funding will be obligated per individual task orders as issued. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Louis Berger US Inc., Washington, DC, was awarded a $110,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide Temporary Emergency Power support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. US Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W911WN-19-D-3009).

Louis Berger US Inc., Washington, DC, was awarded a $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide Temporary Emergency Power support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. US Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W911WN-19-D-3008).

Louis Berger US Inc., Washington, DC, was awarded a $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide Temporary Emergency Power support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. US Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W911WN-19-D-3007).

Louis Berger US Inc., Washington, DC, was awarded a $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide Temporary Emergency Power support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. US Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W911WN-19-D-3006).

Melwood Horticultural Training Center Inc., Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was awarded a $49,736,784 firm-fixed-price contract for base operations support services. One bid was via the internet with one bid received. Work will be performed in Fort Meade, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2020. Fiscal 2019 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $4,750,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-19-C-0020).

Grunley Construction Co. Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $24,006,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Pentagon safety, traffic and parking improvement. Nine bids were solicited with two bids received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 29, 2020. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 defense military construction funds in the amount of $24,006,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-19-F-0396).

RDZM LLC, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded an $8,388,482 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for the Engineering and Manufacturing Development, Low Rate Initial Production and Full Rate Production of the 40mm HV HEDP-AB XM1176 cartridge. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Middletown, Iowa; Stafford, Virginia; and Reading, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2025. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,838,556 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-19-C-0032).

