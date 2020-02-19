Whitetail Solar Project Application Withdrawn

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Board of Appeals public hearing scheduled for Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 6:30 pm in the Main Meeting Room of the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown has been canceled. Case CUAP 19-132-016 Whitetail VI Solar Project’s application has been withdrawn.

If you have any questions, contact Harry Knight, deputy director of Land Use and Growth Management, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71560 or Harry.Knight@stmarysmd.com.