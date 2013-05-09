Where in the World? Takes Off!

Posted by Editor on Thursday, May 9, 2013

Where in the World Is That? collaboration between JefClarkArt and the LexLeader launched the end of March with publication of the first in a series of photographs meant to challenge readers to correctly identify where and what they were seeing.

We purposefully lobbed a couple of softball entries and a number of readers were able to quickly pinpoint the particulars of our first postings — an abandoned gas station on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, then the window of Linda’s Café, also in Lexington Park. But the postings are no longer softball and readers are going to have to think a little harder about the photo going online this week.

The April 26 contest was won by Chris N, a former high ranking State Department official now resident on St. George Island. Chris was the first to successfully tag the photo as one taken at the US Navy Memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. Congrats to Chris!

Followers of the contest know by now that they can confirm identification of past postings by going to the Where in the World set of photos under the Flickr Photostream of JefClarkArt.wordpress.com. There are some 200 plus additional photographs in multiple categories found on the web site, all available for purchase at modest prices and in an array to complement home, office, business, restaurant or pub.

Because we are turning up the temperature with our May 10 edition of Where in the World we are also offering incentives beyond fame and glory: the first person to correctly nail the next posting will receive a small treasure from the archives of JefClarkArt! Yes, it could be yours so pay close attention.

As a reminder: Where in the World postings occur every other Friday, as In May 10, May 24, June 7 and so on. Good luck!

Jeffrey Clark

