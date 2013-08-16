Where in the World is This?

Mysterious LexLeader reader Margaret F was the sole winner of the August 5 edition of the Where in the World Is That? photo contest. As advertised, the last go-around was a little trickier than some recent entries and only Margaret realized that she was seeing the roof of The Old Statehouse in St. Mary’s City. The clue that signaled we were looking at something old was the date 1676 in the weather vane—1676 being the year of the construction of the original building (not the present replica built in 1934 to mark the 300th anniversary of the founding of Maryland).

Margaret F is deemed mysterious as no one quite knows her identity, but perhaps that will be revealed when she claims her prize for winning this round of Where in the World. She does so my sending an e-mail to JefClark@aol.com which will result in a prize from the photo archives of JefClarkArt being sent her direction. The winner of the previous round was Robin Duke, resident of St. George Island. Robin immediately IDed the The Three Bears House (also known as The Telescope House) on Bull Run Road on the way to Breton Bay.

Here is how the photo contest works. All shots are of objects or scenes that can be found in plain view and that are open to one and all, yet perhaps not immediately identifiable except to those with keen powers of observation. The photographs might have been taken from an unusual angle or bathed in a strange light or cropped to make their identity not immediately apparent. The subjects presented in the photographs are largely found in St. Mary’s County or surrounding Southern Maryland, but might on occasion be located in Washington or Baltimore or… somewhere else. We would like to say there will be no tricks played on readers, but would you believe us?

At the end of this article there is a form for you to easily submit your guess—and you all should take a stab at being a winner as the contest is not just about fame and glory, but prizes! Yes, the first reader to submit the right guess as to the identity and whereabouts of the scene displayed in the photograph will receive a modest gift from the archives of JefClarkArt. (Note: submitting a guess does not land you on any mailing list!)

JefClarkArt was launched in early 2012 by Jeffrey Clark who operates a customized photography business from his studio on St. George Island. By going to his website, and clicking on the Flickr Photostream option, readers can view and perhaps purchase an intriguing array of photographs taken across Southern Maryland, Nova Scotia, South Africa, Baltimore, Washington, Antietam Battlefield and lots of other places.