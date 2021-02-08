Webinar: Future of Marine Corps, Navy VTOL
Registration is now open for The Patuxent Partnership/Association of Naval Aviation-Marine Corps Aviation Association panel on February 22. The topic will be “The Future of Marine Corps and Navy VTOL.”
The virtual program will be held from 4 to 6 pm.
The keynote speaker and moderator will be Bill Taylor, DASN (Air-Ground), via Webex webinar. He will be joined by panelists representing the following PEO and PMAs:
- MAJ Gen Gregory L. Masiello, PEO (A) Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault & Special Mission Programs
- COL Jack D. Perrin, Program Manager, PMA 261, H-53 Helicopters Program
- CAPT Eric Soderberg, Program Manager, PMA 266, Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)
- COL Matthew G. Kelly, Program Manager, PMA 275, V-22 Joint Program
- COL David C. Walsh, Program Manager, PMA 276, H-1 Program
- CAPT Todd M. Evans, Program Manager, PMA 299, H-60 Multi-Mission Helicopters Program
KBR is the sponsor of this event.
TPP asks that participants register and submit questions by 6 pm Monday, February 15.
