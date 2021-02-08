February 8, 2021

Marine Corps

Registration is now open for The Patuxent Partnership/Association of Naval Aviation-Marine Corps Aviation Association panel on February 22. The topic will be “The Future of Marine Corps and Navy VTOL.”

The virtual program will be held from 4 to 6 pm.

The keynote speaker and moderator will be Bill Taylor, DASN (Air-Ground), via Webex webinar. He will be joined by panelists representing the following PEO and PMAs:

  • MAJ Gen Gregory L. Masiello, PEO (A) Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault & Special Mission Programs
  • COL Jack D. Perrin, Program Manager, PMA 261, H-53 Helicopters Program
  • CAPT Eric Soderberg, Program Manager, PMA 266, Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)
  • COL Matthew G. Kelly, Program Manager, PMA 275, V-22 Joint Program
  • COL David C. Walsh, Program Manager, PMA 276, H-1 Program
  • CAPT Todd M. Evans, Program Manager, PMA 299, H-60 Multi-Mission Helicopters Program

KBR is the sponsor of this event.

Register here.

TPP asks that participants register and submit questions by 6 pm Monday, February 15.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.

