Water Taxi to Island Operating Until Oct. 31

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, September 12, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The St. Clement’s Island Museum will be closed until a new building is constructed. But the water taxi to the island will still run until October 31, 2025, weather permitting. The museum store is open in an auxiliary building.

The water taxi runs from 10am to 2pm.

PLEASE NOTE: Always call ahead (301-769-2222) to confirm water taxi operation and weather conditions. High wind, rough water, rain or storms and other extenuating circumstances will prevent the water taxi from operating.

Rates are $7 per person, which includes children of any age. Dogs and other animals are not allowed on the water taxi unless they are an official working guide dog.

Call 301-769-2222 for more information or click here.

A groundbreaking for the new museum was held August 26. The event marked the official start of construction on the new two-story museum building that will serve as a landmark destination for education, history, and community connection.

The project is estimated for completion in December 2006.

Please note that events typically held at the museum may be relocated or temporarily paused until the new facility opens. Visitors are encouraged to check the museum’s website and Facebook page for the latest updates on programs and services.

The museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point, MD.