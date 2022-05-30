Water Monitoring at Public Beaches Continues
The St. Mary’s County Health Department will test the water quality of public beaches in St. Mary’s County from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
The below locations are monitored by the health department:
- Breton Bay Civic Association Main Beach – Leonardtown
- Camp Merryelande – Piney Point
- Cedar Cove Community Beach – Lexington Park
- Elms Beach Park – Dameron
- Golden Beach & Patuxent Knolls Subdivisions – Boat Ramp (Long Point) – Charlotte Hall
- Golden Beach & Patuxent Knolls Subdivisions – Community Beach – Charlotte Hall
- Greenwell State Park – Pavilion Beach – Hollywood
- Greenwell State Park – River Trail Beach – Hollywood
- Myrtle Point Park – Picnic Area Beach
- Myrtle Point Park – Wet Sox Trail Beach
- Point Lookout State Park – Hammond rest Area Beach – Scotland
- Sanner’s Lake – (Fresh Water) – Lexington Park
- Snow Hill Farm Park – Mechanicsville
- St. Clement’s Shores Subdivision – Community Beach – Compton
- St. Mary’s College of Maryland – St. Mary’s City
- Wicomico Shores Waterfront Park – Budds Creek
Water quality advisories for beaches monitored by the health department can be found here. Results are typically updated weekly on Fridays, pending sampling schedule and processing.
Swimming in natural waters is never risk free. Beachgoers should stay informed of water quality advisories and practice healthy beach habits for a safe and healthy beach experience this summer.
Information on conditions for beaches monitored across the state is available through the Maryland Healthy Beaches Program.