Water Monitoring at Public Beaches Continues

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, May 30, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will test the water quality of public beaches in St. Mary’s County from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

The below locations are monitored by the health department:

Breton Bay Civic Association Main Beach – Leonardtown

Camp Merryelande – Piney Point

Cedar Cove Community Beach – Lexington Park

Elms Beach Park – Dameron

Golden Beach & Patuxent Knolls Subdivisions – Boat Ramp (Long Point) – Charlotte Hall

Golden Beach & Patuxent Knolls Subdivisions – Community Beach – Charlotte Hall

Greenwell State Park – Pavilion Beach – Hollywood

Greenwell State Park – River Trail Beach – Hollywood

Myrtle Point Park – Picnic Area Beach

Myrtle Point Park – Wet Sox Trail Beach

Point Lookout State Park – Hammond rest Area Beach – Scotland

Sanner’s Lake – (Fresh Water) – Lexington Park

Snow Hill Farm Park – Mechanicsville

St. Clement’s Shores Subdivision – Community Beach – Compton

St. Mary’s College of Maryland – St. Mary’s City

Wicomico Shores Waterfront Park – Budds Creek

Water quality advisories for beaches monitored by the health department can be found here. Results are typically updated weekly on Fridays, pending sampling schedule and processing.

Swimming in natural waters is never risk free. Beachgoers should stay informed of water quality advisories and practice healthy beach habits for a safe and healthy beach experience this summer.

Information on conditions for beaches monitored across the state is available through the Maryland Healthy Beaches Program.