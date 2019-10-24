‘Warm Wear’ Distribution Oct. 26 – Church of Ascension

Posted by Three Oaks Center on Thursday, October 24, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The 12th annual “Warm Wear” Distribution will open from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Church of the Ascension at 21641 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Quantities are limited, so plan to come early.

Also that morning, from 10 am to 1 pm, HOPE is sponsoring a Mobile Food Drop, where fresh foods will be available.

“Warm Wear” available items will include new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves/mittens, boots, and sweaters/sweatshirts for adults and children, as well as blankets, and sleeping bags. LED bulbs will also be distributed.

To learn more about services for those in need of shelter and other assistance, visit the Three Oaks Center Leader Member Page. Or visit the Three Oaks webpage.