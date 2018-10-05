Ward Virts Series Starts Up New Season

The Ward Virts concerts are performed on a world-class handcrafted Bosendorfer Grand Piano, a gift to CSM’s Prince Frederick Campus from the Ward Virts Piano Project.

The College of Southern Maryland will host a 60th Anniversary Concert at 3 pm Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, as part of the CSM Ward Virts Concert Series.

The concert will be held at CSM’s Prince Frederick Campus in Building B, Multipurpose Room at 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick.

Sponsors include the College of Southern Maryland Foundation, Dr. and Mrs. Henry Virts, Eric and Rané Franklin, Mary Anna Phillips, and Stovy and Anne Brown. Grants have been received from the Arts Council of Calvert County and the Maryland State Arts Council.

The concerts in the series are free. For more information, visit the college’s website.

Here is the upcoming schedule:

Oct. 14, 2018 — CSM 60th Anniversary: CSM faculty members Michael Santana and Stephen Johnson performing works for solo and duo piano

Nov. 11, 2018 — Jones-Holton-Faulkner Jazz Trio

Feb. 10, 2019 — Sahun Hong, piano

March 10, 2019 — Brian Ganz, piano

April 14, 2019 — Creative Concert Group, “Dvořák Reimagined”

May 12, 2019 — Jazz One, “Happening Now”

The Ward Virts Concert Series celebrates the life and talent of Ward Virts, a talented Southern Maryland pianist who died suddenly in 1993. A group of Ward’s friends and classmates conceived the Ward Virts Piano Project to bring the love of life, beauty, and music that Ward embodied to a new generation of Southern Maryland students, performers, and appreciative audiences.

The series takes place in the Multipurpose Room 104 in Building B on the Prince Frederick Campus. All performances begin at 3 pm. Doors open at 2:30 pm. No tickets or reservations are needed.

