Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing in Lex Park

The St. Mary’s County Health Department has scheduled a Walk-Up COVID-19 testing event for St. Mary’s residents. The testing will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from noon to 8 pm (while supplies last) – additional dates/locations will be announced at a later time.

The walk-up testing event June 17 will be at:

SMCHD Harm Reduction Program Office

46035 Signature Lane

Lexington Park, MD 20653

Pre-register for this testing event by calling the COVID-19 Community Hotline at 301-475-4911 (Monday-Friday from 8 am-5 pm). Pre-registration allows for less wait time and social distancing at the test site.

In order to be tested, individuals must:

Arrive by foot or non-motorized transport (e.g., bicycle, wheelchair)

Live in St. Mary’s County

Present a form of identification (unless a minor) – photo ID, birth certificate, bill/paystub

If you have health insurance coverage, bring your insurance card with you to the testing site. Uninsured residents are welcome, also. Insurance coverage is not required to participate and testing is provided free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.) to all residents.

COVID-19 testing requires a swab to be inserted into the back of the person’s nostril for several seconds. Most individuals experience minor discomfort at most. All tested individuals will receive information with further instructions at the test site and should continue to self-isolate at home while waiting for results, which should be available within approximately two to five days.

Community members, health care providers, and local business owners are encouraged to visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s website for local COVID-19 updates, data, and information at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

UPDATED STATISTICS JUNE 14

The Maryland Department of Health website, as of noon Sunday, June 14, reports the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland is at 61,701.

All data provided by the state health department is preliminary and is subject to change based on additional reporting. Information for cases by ZIP code and cases and deaths by race represent data that is available to MDH. Data for ZIP codes with 7 or fewer cases is suppressed. MDH is continuously evaluating its data and reporting systems and will make updates as more data becomes available. Click here.

Reported cases in Southern Maryland: 579 in St. Mary’s County, 375 in Calvert County, and 1,269 in Charles County.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department offered this information as of noon Sunday, June 14:

Confirmed Cases in St. Mary’s County Residents: 579

Deaths: 40

Negative Test Results: 5,523*

Hospitalizations: 100**

Recovered and Released From Isolation: 298

Male: 339

Female: 240

Case Breakdown by Race/Ethnicity:

African-American/Black: 221

Caucasian/White: 272

Hispanic/Latino: 53

Other or Not Identified: 33

Case Breakdown in Long-term Care Facilities***

Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

Residents: 201

Staff: 85

Chesapeake Shores

Residents: 2

Staff: 6

St. Mary’s Nursing Center

Residents: 0

Staff: 0

Please note: Due to a technical issue, local zip code mapping will be delayed until further notice.

*Laboratories reporting results electronically through the National Electronic Data Surveillance System – Data from January 1, 2020 – present.

**Number of St. Mary’s County residents who have been hospitalized at any hospital in Maryland due to COVID-19. Data is not reflective of current patient status. Emergency Department visits removed from total count.

***For additional information on cases in congregate facility settings, visit the Maryland Health Care Facilities Resource Page.

St. Mary’s data will be updated at least daily by noon at the county health department’s website linked to above.

The Maryland Department of Health offered this statewide information as of 10 am Sunday, June 14:

Confirmed Cases in Maryland: 61,701

Negative Test Results: 353,608

Number of Deaths: 2,811

Number of Probable Deaths: 128

Current Hospitalized: 751

Acute Care: 438

Intensive Care: 313

Ever Hospitalized: 10,165

Released from Isolation: 4,541

Male: 29,619

Female: 32,082

Maryland residents can now see the number of cases by ZIP code. Click on the state’s website linked to above.

Business Relief Fund Criteria Changes

The criteria for St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Small Business and nonprofit Relief Fund has been altered to allow more St. Mary’s businesses and nonprofits to meet the eligibility requirements.

As of June 8, 2020, the relief program expanded to allow businesses and nonprofits that have experienced a drop in revenue of at least 30% to apply. Previously, a 50% drop in revenue was needed to qualify. In addition, businesses and nonprofits with annual revenues under $3 million are eligible to apply; previously limited to entities with annual revenues under $2 million. Locally owned franchises are now eligible to apply.

The initial round was reserved for those locally owned independent businesses that we hardest hit by the pandemic. This phased approach allows the county to ensure that those entities harmed the most would be considered first for these local grants.

The grant program has a budget of $2 million. Small businesses and nonprofits with 15 or fewer employees are eligible for grants of $5,000 and entities with 16 to 30 employees are eligible for grants of $7,500 (grant amount not to exceed a yearly average of two months revenue). The county anticipates that over 300 grants will be issued.

Grants may be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.

Eligible businesses and nonprofits can submit an online application at https://www.yesstmarysmd.com/grants/.

Those with questions shoulc contact Kellie Hinkle at Kellie.Hinkle@StMarysMD.com or 240-925-7178.

Countywide Pre-Kindergarten and Head Start Online Applications

Due to COVID-19 and the school closures, it has not been possible for parents and guardians to visit schools to apply for Pre-Kindergarten or Head Start early childhood programs. St. Mary’s County Public Schools is pleased to announce that beginning June 15 an online application process for Pre-Kindergarten/Head Start will be open to determine eligibility for school year 2020-2021.

This online process uses Cognito Forms that allows parents and guardians to complete the application and upload critical documents. Any family who is not able to access the online application can contact the Department of Supplemental School Programs at HeadStartPreK@smcps.org or 301-475-5511, ext. 32136 and a paper packet will be mailed to them with a self-addressed, stamped return envelope included. The application will also be available in Spanish.

The goal of the Pre-Kindergarten/Head Start program is to provide initial learning experiences to help children develop basic skills and concepts necessary for successful school performance. This process is not first come first serve. The placement process for Pre-Kindergarten will follow regulations in accordance with COMAR (13A08.01.02) and for Head Start will follow Health and Human Services (1302.12).

In order to apply, parents need to provide the required documents. A child must be three-years-old or four-years-old on or before September 1, 2020. Children will be admitted to the program based on income eligibility first. If vacancies remain, those will be filled using locally determined at-risk criteria and served in rank order. A limited number of Pre-Kindergarten 3 spaces are available in several Title I schools.

Required documentation includes the common application, birth certificate, proof of residency, proof of income, the child’s immunization record, any court papers regarding custody of the minor child, and the Parent(s)/Guardian(s) photo identification. The application will be available on June 15, 2020, on the St. Mary’s County Public Schools website at www.smcps.org.

Proof of income must be provided in order for a child’s application to be processed. Proof of income documentation includes a 2019 W-2 form or copies of the LAST 3 consecutive pay stubs. Families must also disclose any supplemental income such as:

temporary cash assistance

child support

SSA/SSI

Documentation, which indicates the current physical address of the child, will be accepted as proof of residence. Proof of residence will include, but is not limited to:

Mortgage/deed/rental agreement with 911 address assignment.

Current utility bill with parent(s)/legal guardian(s) name, and the 911 address of residence and service address (post office box is not acceptable – and wireless telephone bills are not acceptable) .

. Patuxent River Naval Base housing form NOW-NATC-1110-1/15, Assignment to Public Quarters; which identifies bona fide residence in St. Mary’s County.

To locate your home school zone, visit the school system website at www.smcps.org and go to: Offices, Transportation, Bus Stop, and School Locator. The name of the child’s home school will be required on the application.

Throughout the summer, parents of eligible children will be notified of their placement in a Pre-Kindergarten or Head Start early childhood program.