Walk for Recovery Set in Leonardtown

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, September 8, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Health Department is holding its fourth annual Walk for Recovery from 9am to noon September 20. Join the department as it celebrates and supports those in recovery.

Featured activities will include a DJ, lawn games, giveaways, Naloxone training, and rock and face painting. Attendees are invited to register here. The free, family-friendly event will take place on the Leonardtown Square.

Attendees will receive a free T-shirt and water bottle while supplies last. They can also get connected to local resources and services, such as peer support. Stay up to date through the Facebook event page.

Vendor registration is being accepted through September 12.

Contact Taylor Nickerson at [email protected] or 240-956-8885 with any questions.