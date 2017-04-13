Elizabeth “Betsy” Lenhart-Cooksey, Chief Services Officer at Walden Behavioral Health, joined the panel at the recent Health Awareness Seminars on Substance Abuse at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

The seminars last month were designed to increase awareness among the military and civilian workforce of the magnitude and devastation opiate and alcohol abuse wreak on the community. Seminars described the signs of usage, taught what to do in the case of an overdose, and provided information about resources for help, within and external to NAVAIR.

The seminars were open to all personnel at NAS Pax River, Webster Outlying Field, and the Navy Recreation Center in Solomons.

“Walden was excited to work with our neighbors at NAS Pax River to help raise awareness about this important issue,” Ms. Lenhart-Cooksey said. “Attitudes must change and stigma be removed if people struggling with the illness that is addiction are to be helped to recover. We want people to lead healthy, meaningful lives, and only by working in partnership will this be achieved for our communities.”

Ms. Lenhart-Cooksey has been working in the clinical and administrative aspects of the substance abuse and mental health field since 1994. She holds a master’s in social work from the University of Maryland School of Social Work and an MA in counseling psychology from Bowie State College. She completed her undergraduate work at Towson State University. She is a licensed certified social worker-clinical (LCSW-C) and a licensed certified alcohol and drug counselor (LCADC).

Her professional experiences include clinical work in private practice and in day treatment programs. She also has served as the director of family support services at Hospice of St. Mary’s. In 1999, Ms. Lenhart-Cooksey joined the Walden staff as a clinical services coordinator in the substance abuse treatment program. Since that time, she has held positions of increasing responsibility to include program supervisor and residential services coordinator. Until her promotion to clinical services director in 2011, she had been serving most recently as Walden’s outpatient treatment supervisor with clinical and administrative oversight of Walden’s outpatient sites in Lexington Park, California, Charlotte Hall, and Waldorf.

As clinical services director, Ms. Lenhart-Cooksey has a unique opportunity to assist adolescents and adults seeking treatment for substance abuse or co-occurring substance abuse and mental health treatment as well as to interact with family members. She also is actively involved in representing Walden with community partners, to include the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, Department of Social Services, Department of Parole and Probation, Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital, Health Connections, and Greater Baden Medical Services