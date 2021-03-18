Volunteers Sought for Potato Planting Day

Volunteers who enjoy the great outdoors, don’t mind getting dirty, and want to help others are asked to join a potato planting extravaganza at Historic Sotterley as part of its Growing for Good program.

For the eighth year running, the site is continuing the challenging work of sustainably farming Sotterley’s land while donating the produce to help those in need in the community. Over the past seven years, the Growing for Good program has donated over 70,000 pounds of produce to local food pantries.

Saturday, March 20, 2021

There will be two potato planting sessions: 9 am and 12:30 pm. This is a family-friendly event – anyone 5 and older (with adult supervision) is invited to help plant potatoes. Perfect for Girl Scout or Boy Scout troops for their volunteer requirements.

If the event is canceled due to inclement weather or if the fields are too wet to plant, there is a rain date of March 27.

Please sign up in advance. Face masks are mandatory, and Sotterley recommends gloves, shoes, and clothes you are not afraid to get dirty! For updates on Sotterley’s schedules, plans, or cancellations, check Historic Sotterley’s Facebook page and website for more information.

RSVPs requested. To sign up, visit Historic Sotterley’s website. For more information, email officemanager@sotterley.org or call 301-373-2280, ext. 1105.