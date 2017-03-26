Volunteers Needed at Lego Robotics Event

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Sunday, March 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment

College of Southern Maryland will be the venue for the Lego Robotics Championship on April 8, 2017, and volunteers are needed to help out on the day of the event. The Patuxent Partnership has put out a call to members to be a part of the event.

Volunteering at a robotics event is a great way to support the youngest engineers in the tri-county region. The variety of different volunteer needs allows just about anyone to find a way to match his or her talents with the different positions.

This robotics competition division uses the LEGO Mindstorm/EV3 Robotics Systems as the competition platform. Every year the competition includes a different challenge. This year’s challenge is Trash Trek. The teams must build robots to compete in the challenge, plus complete a research project on a topic related to the challenge. During the event, middle school teams must also appear before panel of judges.

There, they are interviewed by judges in person.

Tournament Structure

On event day, elementary school teams compete in the morning, then middle school teams compete in the afternoon.

Each team plays in at least three matches to demonstrate the robot the team has programmed on the challenge field and to earn as many points as possible. The highest score of the three matches counts.

The judging session is in addition to the competition, and lasts about 10 minutes.

Volunteer Requirements

Many people related to College of Southern Maryland, including staff, faculty, and students, will be volunteering at the event. Still the college needs more volunteers for such a large competition. All of the teams are required to provide at least one volunteer for the championship robotics events. Volunteers can sign up on the Volunteer Signup page. The access code is csmrobotics.

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnerships and its programs, visit its Leader Page.