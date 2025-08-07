Volunteer Expo Planned at SMCM

Is your organization in need of volunteers? St. Mary’s College of Maryland is seeking vendors to register for its Volunteer Expo on September 5. The event is an opportunity to recruit students and community volunteers and get the word out about your organization’s good work.

The event will be held outside Glendening Hall on the lawn from 4 to 6pm. In the event of inclement weather, the expo will move inside the Michael P. O’Brien Athletic and Recreation Center.

Nonprofits Historic St. Mary’s City, Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, Relay for Life, St. Mary’s River Watershed Association, and many others will be there. Vendors may register here.