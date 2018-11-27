Volunteer Drivers Sought for WARM Program

Posted by Three Oaks Center on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Volunteer drivers are needed for the WARM — Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many — program. The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is in need of additional volunteer drivers for this winter emergency shelter program for homeless individuals in St. Mary’s County.

Citizens who have wondered how they could make a difference regarding homeless people in the county now have an opportunity to do so. The Department of Aging & Human Services coordinates transportation for the WARM program, including recruiting and scheduling of volunteer drivers. Drivers must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license. Volunteers are given access to a county-owned van. Volunteer slots are available seven days a week while WARM is operational. This year’s WARM season began on Nov. 4 and will end March 23, 2019.

Volunteer drivers are divided into evening and morning shifts. Evening drivers pick up WARM guests at the Three Oaks Center in Lexington Park at 5:30 pm for transportation to the selected church for the evening. Morning drivers arrive at the church by 7 am the next morning to transport guests back to Three Oaks.

The WARM program is a partnership between the faith community, local human service agencies, and citizens to provide safe shelter and hot meals to homeless citizens during the coldest months of the year. The first WARM season took place in October 2009 and has become very successful. More than 50 churches currently work together to provide food and shelter.

WARM operates in close partnership with St. Mary’s County government, including the Department of Aging & Human Services and Department of Public Works and Transportation. Partner agencies include the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Social Services, Walden, Three Oaks Center, and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

To volunteer, contact Ursula Harris at 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or via email to Ursula.Harris@stmarysmd.com. Assistance with helping others is greatly appreciated during the cold winter months.

To learn more about Three Oaks Center, visit their Leader member page.