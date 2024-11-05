Volunteer Drivers Needed for WARM

Volunteer drivers are being sought for Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many (WARM), an emergency shelter program for people experiencing homelessness in St. Mary’s County. This year’s WARM season begins Sunday, November 10, 2024, and runs through Monday, March 27, 2025.

“Our community often asks how they can support those experiencing homelessness, and volunteering as a driver for the WARM program is one meaningful way to help,” said Lori Jennings-Harris, St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services director. “Volunteer drivers are essential to ensure that WARM participants have safe transportation to and from shelter locations. By giving just a few hours of your time, you can provide stability and compassion to individuals in need during the coldest months of the year.”

DAHS coordinates transportation for the WARM program, including the recruitment and scheduling volunteer drivers.

Drivers must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license. Volunteers will be given access to a county-owned van. Volunteer slots are open seven days per week while WARM is operational.

Volunteer drivers are divided into evening and morning shifts. Evening drivers pick up WARM guests at the Church of Ascension at 5:30pm for transportation to the appropriate host site for the evening. Morning drivers arrive at the host site by 7am the next morning to transport guests back to the Church of Ascension.

The WARM program is a partnership between the faith community, local human service organizations, and residents to provide safe shelter and hot meals to those experiencing homelessness during the coldest months of the year.

The first WARM season took place in October 2009 and has become very successful over the years, with more than 50 churches currently working together to provide food and shelter. WARM operates in close partnership with St. Mary’s County government, including the Department of Aging & Human Services, the Department of Public Works & Transportation, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other key partners, such as the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, Pyramid Walden, Three Oaks Center, and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

To volunteer, call Ursula Harris 301-475-4200, ext. 1658, or email [email protected].