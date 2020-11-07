Virtual Event Topic Is Youth Mentoring

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership invites youth mentoring programs in St. Mary’s County to a free virtual event featuring speakers from Maryland Mentor from 5 to 6 pm Tuesday, November 10.

Interested community members and organizations can join the event via:

Google Meeting at: meet.google.com/pcs-mkxq-gyt

Or by phone at: 1-424-360-0684 (PIN: ‪600 844 964#)

Mentoring youth as they navigate the challenges of childhood and teen years can help build resiliency, mental well-being, and important life skills. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, young people can greatly benefit from social connection and engagement with caring adults and peers. Click here for more information on coping during the pandemic.

For more information or to receive a calendar invite, contact the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership at stmaryspartnership@gmail.com.

About the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is a community-driven coalition of partners working together to improve health in St. Mary’s County, MD.

The coalition mobilizes members through four action teams to address the priority health issues in St. Mary’s: Access to Care, Behavioral Health, Healthy Eating & Active Living, and Tobacco Free Living.

Joining the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is free and all interested organizations and community members are welcome.