View Virtual Veterans Day Commemoration

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Veterans Day is today, Wednesday, November 11. Generally at this time of year St. Mary’s County is prepping for Veterans Day ceremonies and the Leonardtown parade. This year is different, with COVID many veteran events have been canceled and our veterans are not being recognized and celebrated, as done in the past.

To promote Veterans Day, AFCEA is hosting a virtual “A Tribute to Veterans” in support of our Southern Maryland community. The event will open with a short intro, the National Anthem, then the Pledge of Allegiance, and followed by many veterans sharing their stories.

A special thanks to the AFCEA Southern Maryland Chapter with a membership of over 150 members, Tommy Luginbill at Techport for volunteering his space for the video, to Matt Scassero of singing a wonderful National Anthem, to the Barkhimer children whom led us in the Pledge, and most especially to Dominic Fragman, the Spirit of Innovation and Freedom, for magically puzzling the veteran stories into a powerful production.

Happy Veteran’s Day!