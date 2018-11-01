Veterans Resource Day Coming Nov. 7

The third annual Veterans Resource Day, presented by the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, is set for Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center at 44219 Airport Road in California, Md. The event will take place from 9 am to 2 pm. Three Oaks will be participating.

The event this year will includes a question-and-answer session focused on veterans affairs, plus informational workshops, displays by local veteran support organizations and peer counseling. The Pharmacy at PJ Bean will be on-site to offer flu shots, free of a co-pay. Anyone attending is asked to bring their insurance card to take advantage of this offer. Tricare will be accepted as an insurance provider for flu shots.

The question-and-answer panel will be conducted from 9:30 to 11 am. Attendees will be able to ask questions of the panel members while learning about changes in programs both state and nationwide.

Lunch will be provided at noon by Mission BBQ.

A representative from the Washington, D.C., Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s Caregiver Support Program will conduct a workshop that will focus on caregiver resources and programs for people who care for veterans from 12:30 to 1 pm. The Brain Injury Institute of Maryland will also conduct a workshop about traumatic brain injuries and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from 1 to 2 pm.

Veterans Resource Day is a free event and is open to the public. The organizers encourage veterans, active service men and women, their friends and family members, and employers who work with veterans to attend the event.

For more information about the event, call Community Programs and Outreach Manager Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. *1073, or email her at sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com. Learn more about the event online or on the Department of Aging and Human Services’ Facebook page, use the keyword, St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services.

