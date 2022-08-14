Veterans Parade Now Accepting Entries

Registration is now open for those wishing to participate in the 47th annual Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars, and horses are some of the entries that will be accepted.

The parade will step off at 10 am on Friday, November 11, 2022, from St. Mary’s Ryken High School. The line of march with proceed along Fenwick Street to the Leonardtown Town Square. The event provides a great opportunity to honor veterans, participate in a proud tradition, and promote your group.

For more information or to request a 2022 Veterans Day Parade entry form, email [email protected]. Information regarding parade guidelines is included with the forms.

Entry forms should be returned to Connie Pennington, parade organizer, by Friday, October 21, 2022. Entries received after October 21 will not be accepted.

