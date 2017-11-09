Veterans Day Events, Closings

St. Mary’s County will honor veterans and active duty military in one of the largest Veterans Day parades in Maryland from 10 am to 1 pm Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. A memorial wreath-laying ceremony follows the parade. Parade goers should gather near the Leonardtown Square at 22735 Washington St. for viewing. For more information, call the town hall at 301-475-9791.

American Legion Stallings Williams Post 206 at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road East, Route 260 in Chesapeake Beach will hold a Veterans Day ceremony from 1-4 pm Saturday, Nov 11. It will be at Veterans Park at the intersection of Routes 260 and 261 in Chesapeake Beach. Following the ceremony, the Veterans Day open house will be held at the post home. Open for the public and Members. It will be hosted by the Post Commander Les Griffith. For more information, call 410-257-9878. All are welcome.

St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Veterans Day Holiday

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. All offices will reopen for regular business on Monday, Nov. 13.

The St. Andrews Landfill, six Convenience Centers and St. Mary’s Transit System will be open and operate for regular business hours on Nov. 10. The landfill, Convenience Centers and STS will be open for normal business hours on Nov. 9 and 11.

The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) service will not operate on Nov. 10. Normal SSTAP service resumes on Nov. 13.

All three branches of the St. Mary’s County Library (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed Nov. 10. Libraries will operate under normal hours on Nov. 11 and 12.

The three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed on Nov. 10 and there will be no Meals on Wheels deliveries.