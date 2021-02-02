VADM Moran to Join TPP Webinar

VADM Mike Moran, right, Principal Military Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development, and Acquisition) speaks with sailors from various commands under Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 10 prior to the last active duty flight on a Navy P-3 aircraft. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashaan Jeffery/Released)

The Patuxent Partnership webinar featuring VADM Michael Moran will be held from 11 am to noon Wednesday, February 17.

VADM Moran is the principal military deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (Research, Development, and Acquisition). He took that position in October 2018.

The vice admiral’s tours included Patrol Squadron (VP) 23, Naval Air Station Brunswick, ME; P-3C Fleet Replacement Squadron 30, NAS Jacksonville, FL; VP-16, NAS Jacksonville; and Training Squadron (VT) 10, NAS Pensacola, FL, where he served as the executive and commanding officer.

He also completed a tour to SDC Dallas as a project officer for an operationally sensitive, high priority Chief of Naval Operations program and multiple tours with Naval Air Systems Command, NAS Patuxent River to include deputy program manager, systems engineering for the P-3 platform; deputy program manager, P-3 Aircraft Improvement Program; deputy program manager, P-8A Poseidon; and program manager for the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft Program office.

In April 2012, he reported to the Pentagon to serve as military assistant to the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics. In his first flag assignment, Mr. Moran assumed command of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, CA, and assistant commander for test and evaluation, NAVAIR.

In December 2015, he served as program executive officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs.

“Future of Marine Corps and Navy VTOL” will be presented from 4 to 6 pm Monday, February 22.

The TPP/Association of Naval Aviation panel discussion will feature keynote speaker William “Bill” Taylor, DASN (Air-Ground).

Mr. Taylor will be joined by panelists:

MAJ GEN Gregory Masiello, PEO (A) Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault & Special Mission Programs

COL Jack D. Perrin, Program Manager, PMA 261, H-53 Helicopters Program

CAPT Eric Soderberg, Program Manager, PMA 266, Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)

COL Matthew G. Kelly, Program Manager, PMA 275, V-22 Joint Program

COL David C. Walsh, Program Manager, PMA 276, H-1 Program

CAPT Todd M. Evans, Program Manager, PMA 299, H-60 Multi-Mission Helicopters Program.

