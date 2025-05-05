VADM Chebi to Speak @ TPP Annual Meeting

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, May 5, 2025 · Leave a Comment

VADM Carl Chebi, commander of Naval Air Systems Command, talks about overcoming challenges of maintenance demands, fleet evolution, and future capabilities at the Future Naval Aviation Warfighting event at the Sea-Air-Space 2022 Exposition. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Boris/Released via dvidshub.net)

Vice Admiral Carl Chebi, commander of Naval Air Systems Command, will be the guest speaker at The Patuxent Partnership‘s annual meeting June 3.

The meeting, for TPP members only, will be held from 5:30 to 9pm June 3 in Historic St. Mary’s City. The evening begins with a reception at 5:30pm, with seating for dinner at 6:30pm.

VADM Chebi is a native of Holliston, MA. He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer systems engineering and a commission as an ensign from the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He is a graduate of the US Naval Test Pilot School and Navy Fighter Weapons School; he holds an executive master’s degree in business administration from the Naval Postgraduate School.

He served operationally as an F-14 pilot in Fighter Squadron 142 deployed with USS Eisenhower and as executive officer and commanding officer for Strike Fighter Squadron 192 deployed with USS Kitty Hawk to Atsugi, Japan. He participated in Operation Southern Watch and many Western Pacific deployments.

His shore tours include service as an aircraft and weapons test pilot in both Air Test and Evaluation Squadron VX-23 and VX-30 and as deputy for Strike Aircraft Plans and Requirements for the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

VADM Chebi completed numerous acquisition tours beginning with USNTPS, where he flew the Mirage 2000 aircraft in France. His program management experience includes serving as deputy program manager for the F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265); program manager for the Precision Strike Weapons Program Office (PMA-201), and the Naval Integrated Fires Program (PMA-298). He served as vice commander for NAVAIR; the Program Executive Officer Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence/PEO Space Systems; and recently as deputy program executive officer, F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office.

He has 3,700-plus flight hours, more than 700 carrier-arrested landings, and logged hours in the F/A-18 A-F, Mirage 2000, F-14A-D, F-15, F-16, P-51, and numerous other aircraft.

He is the recipient of the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, and various unit and sea service awards.

VADM Chebi assumed responsibilities as commander of Naval Air Systems Command in September 2021.

The TPP 2025 Member of the Year award also will be presented at the meeting.

Click here to register.

Dinner sponsors:

Northrop Grumman, Diamond;

MIL Corp. Platinum; Lockheed Martin, Gold; and Sierra Technologies and NSi, Silver.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.