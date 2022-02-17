February 17, 2022

VADM Chebi

VADM Carl Chebi, commander of NAVAIR, will join The Patuxent Partnership and the Association of Naval Aviation Pax River Squadron at the “NAVAIR — One Team One Fight” panel.

Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 5 pm
Pax River Naval Air Museum – Flight Technology Hall

Hors d’oeuvres and libations will be offered at 5 pm, followed by the keynote address at 5:30 pm by VADM Chebi, and a panel discussion that will conclude at 7 pm.

Panelists:

  • Tom Rudowsky, Deputy Commander, NAVAIR
  • Steve Cricchi, Executive Director, NAWCAD
  • Dan Carreno, Executive Director, NAWCWD
  • Roy Harris, Deputy Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers

The attire is business casual/military uniform of the day.

Registration is $15 paid in advance before noon Wednesday, March 2; $25 at the door. Online advance registrations without payment received by noon March 2 will be $25. Register here.

Pay online by credit card or by cash/check to:
The Patuxent Partnership
22335 Exploration Drive, Suite 1035
Lexington Park, MD 20653

Attendees do not have to be TPP members.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.

