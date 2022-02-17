VADM Chebi to Address TPP/ANA
VADM Carl Chebi, commander of NAVAIR, will join The Patuxent Partnership and the Association of Naval Aviation Pax River Squadron at the “NAVAIR — One Team One Fight” panel.
Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 5 pm
Pax River Naval Air Museum – Flight Technology Hall
Hors d’oeuvres and libations will be offered at 5 pm, followed by the keynote address at 5:30 pm by VADM Chebi, and a panel discussion that will conclude at 7 pm.
Panelists:
- Tom Rudowsky, Deputy Commander, NAVAIR
- Steve Cricchi, Executive Director, NAWCAD
- Dan Carreno, Executive Director, NAWCWD
- Roy Harris, Deputy Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers
The attire is business casual/military uniform of the day.
Registration is $15 paid in advance before noon Wednesday, March 2; $25 at the door. Online advance registrations without payment received by noon March 2 will be $25. Register here.
Pay online by credit card or by cash/check to:
The Patuxent Partnership
22335 Exploration Drive, Suite 1035
Lexington Park, MD 20653
Attendees do not have to be TPP members.
About The Patuxent Partnership
The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.
To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.