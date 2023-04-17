VA to Host Town Hall Meeting April 22

Veterans can visit the Charlotte Hall VA Clinic to learn about expanded VA health care and benefits available to vets under the PACT Act, reminds Rep. Steny H. Hoyer.

Join the PACT Act Awareness Town Hall from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, April 22. The clinic is at 29640 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, MD.

The Washington DC VA Medical Center is hosting the town hall for veterans, their dependents, caregivers, and survivors of vets who may now be eligible for VA care and benefits as a result of the 2022 PACT Act.

Meet with VA health care eligibility and enrollment specialists, find free claims assistance through the Veterans Benefits Administration and Veteran Service Organizations. Get screened for toxic exposure by a VA health care provider on site.

The 2022 PACT Act extends VA health care eligibility for:

Veterans who may not have been eligible before

Veterans who served in Vietnam, Cold War, Gulf War, and Post 9/11 eras

Veterans who participated in toxic exposure risk activities

Veterans who participated in certain nuclear response cleanup activities

RSVP by email to [email protected].

For more information about the PACT Act, click here.

