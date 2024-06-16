Use Caution — Construction @ South Shangri La & Willows Road

Expect Traffic Delays

St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation will be installing new sidewalks, curbs, and asphalt on South Shangri La Drive between Great Mills Road and FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park.

The project will include a paved walking path along the north side of Willows Road, from South Shangri La Drive to Lancaster Park. The project is scheduled to begin on or about Monday, June 17, 2024, with completion expected in approximately 30 days, weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns. Please consider alternate travel routes to avoid delays in traffic. Message boards and signage will be deployed in the area prior to and during the project to serve as a reminder.

For more information, call John Wise with DPW&T at 301-475-4200, ext. 3531.