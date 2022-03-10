US Stalls Jet Transfer Plan

The Pentagon says Poland’s fighter jet transfer offer is not “tenable,” reports Air Force Times. The announcement from Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs of a multinational fighter jet swap to bolster Ukraine’s air force met push back from some US officials who have been in negotiations on that issue for several days. Poland’s offer to transfer its MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter jets to the US military in Germany, so the US could then decide whether to give them to Ukraine, is not “tenable,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a Tuesday evening news release.

Contracts:

EGI HSU JV LLC, Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $9,526,683 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008022F4073) under a multiple award construction contract (N40080-21-D-0027) for renovation of “A” Wing, Building 1500, at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. The work to be performed provides for the interior renovation and conversion of current spaces to provide admin offices and support spaces. It will also provide upgrades for existing spaces, including lab rooms, toilet rooms, mechanical rooms, electrical rooms, workshop, and loading areas, as well as exterior window replacement, electric panel replacement, and lightning protection. Work will be performed in Dahlgren, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by January 2024. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $9,526,683 will be obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Six proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Public Works Department South Potomac, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Excet Inc., Springfield, Virginia, was awarded a $24,868,846 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to purchase chemical/biological surety and non-surety laboratory services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 13, 2025. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911SR-22-D-0039).

Saab Inc., Orlando, Florida, is awarded a $68,867,437 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded undefinitized contract (M67854-21-C-8051) for Force on Force Training Systems-Next (FoFTS-Next). The FoFTS-Next is the next generation of Instrumented – Tactical Engagement Simulation System (I-TESS) for the Marine Corps. The FoFTS-Next Increment 1 consists of instrumentation systems for individuals, vehicles, buildings and weapons. FoFTS-Next Increment 1 also encompasses the command and control and network systems required to transport, process, and display data from the instrumentation. The contract contains 52 option contract line item numbers, which if exercised would increase the cumulative contract value to $248,041,332. Work will be performed at the following locations: Huskvarna, Sweden (67.7%); Orlando, Florida (9.8%); Twentynine Palms, California (6.9%); Camp Pendleton, California (5.7%); Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (5.2%); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (2.5%); Stafford, Virginia (2%); and Syracuse, New York (0.2%). Work is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2020 procurement, Marine Corps contract funds in the amount of $35,854,118 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2021 procurement, Marine Corps contract funds in the amount of $25,275,092 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2022 procurement, Marine Corps contract funds in the amount of $7,738,227 are obligated on this award. This contract was awarded under the authority of 10 US Code 2371b using competitive procedures. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-21-C-8051).

