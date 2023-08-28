US Set to Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots

An F-16 assigned to the 162nd Wing, Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, AZ, soars over the skies during a recent training mission. Morris ANG Base is home to the Air National Guard’s premier F-16 fighter pilot training unit, the 162nd Wing. (US Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton E. Stramler)

The Pentagon said that the US will begin training Ukrainian F-16 pilots within the next few months, reports Defense News. Following English language training for pilots in September, F-16 flying training is expected to begin in October at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, AZ, facilitated by the Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing, according to BRIG GEN Pat Ryder, Pentagon spokesman.

Norway will donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, reports Military Times. Norway would be the third European country after the Netherlands and Denmark to donate F-16s. These American-designed planes could grow the Ukrainian air force by half, reports Forbes.

US intelligence believes an “intentional” blast downed Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane last week, reports The Associated Press. Pentagon spokesman Ryder said press reports that a surface-to-air missile took down the plane were inaccurate. He declined to say whether the US suspected a bomb or believed the crash was an assassination.

Former Army general and CIA director David Petraeus believes the plane crash that killed Prigozhin was likely an assassination, calling it proof that Russia is a “mafia state,” reports The Hill. The Kremlin is dismissing such speculation as “lies,” reports The Washington Post.

The Czech Republic has taken delivery of its first two new US-made AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters, reports The Drive. The arrival comes as the Czech Republic’s aging Soviet-era Mi-24/Mi-35 attack helicopters are set to be retired from service next month. In 2019, the Czech Republic selected the H-1 family of helicopters to modernize its armed forces, according to NAVAIR News.

A US Marine helicopter crashed off the northern coast of Australia on Sunday killing at least three people, reports ABC News on MSN. The MV-22 Osprey was conducting a training mission as part of Exercise Predators Run 2023.

A Marine Corps pilot was killed in an F/A-18D crash Thursday night near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, CA, reports Marine Corps Times. Marine MAJ Andrew Mettler was the only person aboard the Hornet. Mettler was part of Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224, a component of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, SC.

The US Naval Test Pilot School and Purdue University will partner on a joint graduate degree program, the Indiana university announced. The partnership agreement is designed to enable USNTPS students to earn Purdue graduate degrees online with credit for their test pilot training.

The University of Maryland’s MATRIX — Maryland Autonomous Technologies Research Innovation and eXploration — Lab at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland was noted among the standout education partners for STEM employers in the region by tech investor TEDCO earlier this month. The MATRIX Lab maintains many affiliations and partnerships with the Department of Defense, including some at NAS Pax River, all part of Maryland’s “autonomy corridor,” reports Technical.ly.

Southern Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace (R) introduced the Federal Cybersecurity Vulnerability Reduction Act of 2023 last week. The bill would require federal contractors adopt a vulnerability disclosure policy, reports Federal News Network. Defense Department contractors would also be required to follow the new procurement regulations.

Taiwan said that China has sent aircraft and ships toward the island after the US announced an arms sale to Taiwan, reports The Associated Press.

Sikorsky has landed a $2.7 billion contract for 35 CH-53K helicopters, reports SFGATE. The helicopter is designed to tote up to 27,000 pounds more than 125 miles, triple the carrying capacity of the Sikorsky CH-53E helicopter it is replacing. The contract with the Lockheed Martin subsidiary covers 27 aircraft for the US Marine Corps, as well as eight aircraft for the Israeli Air Force.

Indonesia will buy 24 Black Hawk helicopters from Lockheed Martin in a deal announced last week, reports Defense News. It has also committed to purchasing 24 F-15s from Boeing. Indonesia’s F-15s will be known as the F-15IDN jets and will be a version of the F-15EX.

US Navy divers have begun a search and underwater survey in the waters around Maui, reports Defense One. The team from US Pacific Fleet is mapping out the sunken boats in Lahaina Harbor and searching for remains. CNN reports that nearly 400 people are still unaccounted for following the August 8 wildfires that devastated the town of Lahaina.

The USNS Solomon Atkinson, scheduled to launch in 2025 as the service’s 12th Navajo-class towing, salvage, and rescue ship, is named after a notable Native American sailor, reports Task & Purpose. After qualifying for Underwater Demolition Team duty, Atkinson became a “plankholder” at SEAL Team 1 as one of the first 60 sailors officially assigned as SEALs in 1962.

Freddie Dawkins, a pneudraulics system mechanic at Fleet Readiness Center East in North Carolina, has retired after 70 years of military and civil service, reports WITN-TV on MSN. Dawkins first joined the Air Force in 1953.

Two Black Marines — Cosmas Eaglin Sr. and Nathaniel “Nate” Boone — who broke racial barriers during World War II have died withing days of each other, reports Military.com. They joined the segregated Montford Point Marines during WWII and were honored decades later for helping break racial lines in the military. Eaglin was 108, Boone was 95. Eaglin joined the Marines during the Pacific War and later joined the Army during the Korean War, reports ABC Raleigh NC on MSN.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said that 32,000 veterans have had disability claims submitted through the VA website delayed because of a technical issue, reports News Nation. Some of the claims go back to 2018.

The US Space Force’s “Tactically Responsive Space Challenge” is seeking proposals for ideas on the rapid deployment of satellites during emergencies, reports Space News. Space Force is hoping to get ideas from a broad range of companies in the launch, satellite, ground systems, and space logistics sectors of the industry.

North Korea’s space agency said its second attempt to launch a spy satellite failed last week, reports Military Times. The agency will make a third attempt in October. North Korea had attempted a first launch in late May.

SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission launched Saturday headed for the International Space Station, reports NPR. This is a scheduled six-month mission that’s packed with dozens of science and other experiments.

The Environmental Working Group has created an interactive map using US Geological Survey records and data from public drinking water systems to show where forever chemicals were found to be above and below the advised maximum concentration level, reports The Hill. So-called “forever chemicals” have been found in 45% of the nation’s tap water. View the map here.

Contracts:

F.L. Pinto Companies LLC, McLean, Virginia, was awarded an $8,609,023 firm-fixed-price contract for a munitions load crew training facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 23, 2025. Fiscal 2017, 2020 and 2022 military construction, Air National Guard funds in the amount of $8,609,023 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-23-C-0029).

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $9,106,536 modification (P00108) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0033 for aviation systems engineering services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 23, 2024. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Klavon Design Associates Inc., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (W912BV-23-D-0005); The Urban Collaborative LLC Master Planning, Urban Design, and Architecture, Eugene, Oregon (W912BV-23-D-0006); JG&A-TSG JV, Marietta, Georgia (W912BV-23-D-0007); Premier Solutions JV LLC, Chattanooga, Tennessee (W912BV-23-D-0008); Alliance WSP JV LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (W912BV-23-D-0009); Michael Baker International Inc., Moon Township, Pennsylvania (W912BV-23-D-0010); BV-Woolpert JV, Overland Park, Kansas (W912BV-23-D-0011); and HDR Engineering Inc., Omaha, Nebraska (W912BV-23-D-0012), will compete for each order of the $193,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 25 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 24, 2030. US Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

ADC Engineering, Hanahan, South Carolina (W9128F-23-D-0021); RDM International, Chantilly, Virginia (W9128F-23-D-0022); The Schemmer Associates, Omaha, Nebraska (W9128F-23-D-0023); and Shrewsberry & Associates, Indianapolis, Indiana (W9128F-23-D-0024), will compete for each order of the $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to design various airfield elements and support facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 23, 2028. US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Aug. 24, 2023)

CORRECTION: Contract W56JSR-23-C-0010, which was announced on Aug. 18, 2023, for Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, to provide commercial-off-the-shelf software licenses and maintenance for $12,972,345, has an estimated completion date of Aug. 27, 2027, and fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $5,067,458 were obligated at the time of the award.

Cherokee Insights LLC, Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $100,000,000 firm-fixed-price, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HS0021-23-D-0003) for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). The contract provides analytical services in support of DCSA’s Vetting Risk Operations expedited screening and continuous vetting missions. Work will be performed in Hanover, Maryland; and McLean, Virginia. The contract has a five year ordering period with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2028. Contract actions will be issued and funds obligated as individual task orders. The award is the result of an 8(a) direct award. DCSA Contracting and Procurement Office, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $19,246,328 modification to previously awarded multiple-year contract FA4890-22-C-0019 to exercise Option Year One for the Aerial Targets Program. Work will be performed at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, and Holloman AFB, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2024. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Langley AFB, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $16,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for B-2 advisory and assistance services. This contract provides for supply chain management group engineering services. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 27, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,700,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8119-23-D-0005).

