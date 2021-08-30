US in Final Stages of Evacuations in Kabul

The US conducted an unmanned airstrike against the ISIS-K group responsible for the explosion at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport on Friday, reports Fox News. Two high-profile ISIS-K targets were killed. The suicide attack on Thursday left at least 170 dead, including 13 US service members.

The Defense Department identified the 13 service members who died during the enemy attack. Eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman, and one soldier died, reports Navy Times.

The withdrawal of Americans and other US allies is in its final stages, reports Military.com, amid more threats of terrorism in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden said Saturday that another attack is “highly likely,” reports CBS News. The US embassy in Kabul was urging Americans on Sunday to avoid the airport, reports Voice of America.

DefSec Lloyd Austin has ordered all military department secretaries to “immediately” begin vaccinating active duty service members, reports Defense Systems. Exemptions will be granted for medical or religious reasons, reports The Hill. Defense Department vaccination data is available here.

John Peck has been chosen as Military Times Veteran of the Year for 2021. Peck, 35, a Marine Corps vet, lost his arms and legs after a bomb blast in Afghanistan in 2007. He’s written a book about his experiences and works as a motivational speaker.

The US Marines are sending more service members to Haiti, reports Marine Corps Times. Two units will join Joint-Task Force-Haiti, established by US Southern Command, which consists of Navy and Coast Guard medical teams, ships, and aircraft already providing support to the Haitian people following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake Aug. 14.

Following 30 months of maintenance, the USS George H.W. Bush has left the Norfolk Naval Shipyard to begin its sea trials, reports Military Times. Work on the aircraft carrier took two months longer than originally planned.

President Biden announced his plans to give civilian employees a federal pay raise next year, reports Federal News Network, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Hurricane Ida was expected to hit Louisiana sometime last night, Sunday, reports nola.com. It was estimated to be at Category 4 strength with winds of at least 130 mph.

The US Army got the go ahead for a supercomputing project last week, reports ExecutiveGov. DoD awarded four Frontier Projects for fiscal 2022. Luis Bravo of the Army Research Laboratory and Russell Powers of the Naval Air Warfare Center will be the primary investigators for the research.

The Air Force Research Laboratory awarded contracts to Booz Allen Hamilton and Ball Aerospace to research advanced cybersecurity and digital engineering to protect aircraft electronic systems against digital threats, reports Defense News.

A portion of Fort Belvoir, VA, is being eyed as a possible new intelligence community campus to be constructed near the existing National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters, reports Patch.com. The non-contiguous 804 acres is about two miles northwest of the base.

New indictments have been filed against four men, including two US Marine veterans, in connection with a plot to damage a power grid somewhere in the Pacific Northwest, reports Marine Corps Times.

CAPT (sel) Josh Guerre has taken over as program manager of the Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Office (PMA-262) at NAS Pax River, reports Tester. CAPT Dan Mackin transferred leadership to Guerre in a ceremony earlier this month.

Joint Base Andrews hosted a Global Air Drone Academy camp for local students, reports the JBA’s 316th Wing Public Affairs Office. “We believe that STEM is life-changing in terms of careers. In a way, we trick kids into getting interested in STEM by using drones!”

On the latest flight to the International Space Station on Aug. 26 were experiments for NASA and some universities … and a first — an art installation from a Ghanian artist, reports UPI. The painting, title Suborbital Triptych, was painted atop the capsule on the main parachute covers.

New unemployment claims last week in the US rose slightly, reports UPI. Maryland is struggling with its unemployment recovery, reports WalletHub, with claims earlier this month higher than key dates.

Forbes magazine has compiled its list of the best employers in the US, reports Patch.com. Southwest Airlines tops the list of Best Employers in Maryland, according to Forbes.

Contracts:

Applied Visual Technology Inc., doing business as AVT Simulation, Orlando, Florida (M67854-21-D-8056); Choisys Technology Inc., Ashburn, Virginia (M67854-21-D-8057); Corps Simulation & Cyber Solutions LLC, Greenbelt, Maryland (M67854-21-D-8058); Dignitas Technologies, Orlando, Florida (M67854-21-D-8059), Engineering & Computer Simulations Inc., Orlando, Florida (M67854-21-D-8060); Envision Innovative Solutions Inc., Manasquan, New Jersey (M67854-21-D-8061); and Tactical Edge Inc., San Diego, California (M67854-21-D-8062), are awarded a $127,346,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for the procurement of services to support Marine Corps training and education requirements of the Fleet Marine Forces, which includes both active duty and reserve components, and all supporting establishments. The Electronic and Communication Services (ECS) contract will be used to issue task orders to provide sustainment support, including new development for all existing and any future Marine Corps training systems including, but not limited to Combined Arms Command and Control Trainer Upgrade System; Marine Air-Ground Task Force Tactical Warfare Simulation; Deployable Virtual Training Environment; Combat Convoy Simulator; Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer; Marine Corps Driver Trainer; Supporting Arms Virtual Trainer and Combat Vehicle Training Systems. This five-year contract includes five one-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the overall potential of this contract to an estimated $238,000,000. Work will be performed at contractor facilities. The period of performance for the base award is from Aug. 27, 2021, through Aug. 26, 2026. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through Aug 26, 2031. Awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2021 funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) and (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively provided via a request for proposal (M67854-20-R-7829) published on the beta.sam.gov web site. Fourteen offers were received and seven were selected for award. Marine Corp Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-21-C-80XX).

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $51,468,710 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost (no fee) modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-5151 to exercise options for ship integration and test of the AEGIS Weapon System (AWS) for AWS baselines through Advanced Capability Build 16 (ACB 16). The contract provides for AEGIS shipboard integration engineering, AEGIS Test Team support, AEGIS Modernization Team engineering support, Ballistic Missile Defense Test Team support, and AEGIS Weapons System (AWS) element assessments. This contract will cover the AWS ship integration and test efforts for AEGIS Ashore, nine new construction DDG-51 class ships, and the major modernization of seven DDG-51 class ships. It will additionally cover the integrated combat system modifications and upgrades for all current ships with all AWS baselines up to and including ACB 16. Work under this modification will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (46%); Norfolk, Virginia (9%); Deveselu, Romania (9%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (8%); Washington, DC (7%); San Diego, California (6%); Everett, Washington (4%); Bath, Maine (4%); Mayport, Florida (3%); and various places each below one percent (4%); and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,309,663 (46%); fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,575,151 (26%); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,348,901 (18%); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,327,839 (8%); fiscal 2021 defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $100,000 (1%); and fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $64,114 (1%) will be obligated at time of award, of which $18,722,678 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Perspecta Enterprise Solutions LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, as contractor team arrangement (CTA) lead with Capgemini Government Solutions LLC, McLean, Virginia, as a CTA member, was awarded a single award, firm-fixed-price, blanket purchase agreement (BPA) with an ordering ceiling of $2,000,000,000. BPA HT001521A0002 is for the Military Health System Enterprise Information Technology Services Integrator (EITSI). The EITSI will use a multisourcing services integrator approach to coordinate, integrate, and manage the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) IT transformation to consolidate services and reduce costs. The EITSI will reduce variation in the delivery of IT services through standardized, enterprise-wide processes and procedures. The EITSI scope includes transition of certain existing enterprise contracts, of which the largest is the DHA Global Service Center service desk. This effort has a base period of performance of Sept. 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2022, with nine one-year options, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2031. Work location is task order dependent but primarily will occur at San Antonio, Texas. Call orders under this BPA will be funded by operation and maintenance funding. This agreement was competitively solicited via the General Service Administration’s E-buy system under Multiple Award Schedule Category 54151HEAL, with seven quotations received. The contracting activity is DHA’s Enterprise Medical Services Contracting Division, San Antonio, Texas.

M.C. Dean, Tysons, Virginia, was awarded a $158,770,730 firm-fixed-price contract for the recapitalization of the power-generation plant and supervisory control and data acquisition controls system at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Aurora, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 27, 2025. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 other procurement, Air Force funds in the amount of $158,770,730 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-21-C-0023).

Professional Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $25,000,000 for professional support services at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Expeditionary Business Line (ExBL) and Expeditionary Programs Office (ExPO). The work on this contract will be performed in Washington, DC (52%); California (25%); Florida (17%); Virginia (4%); and Hawaii (2%). The work to be performed is for program management, engineering, logistics, requirements analysis, data management and analysis, public affairs, and financial management support. The term of the contract is not to exceed 36 months with an expected completion date of August 2024. Fiscal 2021 Navy working capital fund (WCF) contract funds in the amount of $1,000 will be obligated on an individual task order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by Navy WCF. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website with four proposals received. NAVFAC Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-21-D-0025).

W.M. Jordan Company Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a firm-fixed-price contract task order N40085 21F6176 at $24,426,481, under a multiple award construction contract for design-bid-build, repair of unaccompanied housing at Naval Air Station Oceana. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by August 2024. This project will completely repair unaccompanied housing, Building 530, at NAS Oceana, and bring Building 530 to meet current code requirements and requirements defined by United Facilities Criteria 4-721-10N. All major building systems require repair/replacement. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,426,481 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-19-D-9089).

Axiom Resource Management Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, is awarded a $15,595,548 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order under General Services Administration’s (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS). This task order provides support services for the various applications used by the Medical Modeling, Simulation and Mission Support department at the Naval Health Research Center (NHRC), San Diego, California, in gathering and analyzing data for the Expeditionary Medical Encounter Database and Expeditionary Medical Encounter Knowledge Warehouse (EMedKW). Work will be performed in San Diego, California (70%); Norfolk, Virginia (10%); Fort Detrick, Maryland (5%); Honolulu, Hawaii (5%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (5%); and Falls Church, Virginia (5%), and all work is expected to be completed by February 2027. Initial task order funding of $2,678,993 for the base period of performance is obligated with fiscal 2021 Navy research, development, testing, and evaluation funds in the amount of $449,104, which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year; and Navy operation and maintenance funding in the amount of $421,176, which will expire at the end of the current ﬁscal year. The balance of the task order will be incrementally funded. The total value of the task order for the base period, which includes four 12-month option years and one six-month option period, if exercised, is $15,595,548. This task order was competitively procured via GSA’s OASIS Small Business Pool 4, and two proposals were received. The Naval Medical Logistics Command, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N6264521F0268).

BB&E Inc., Northville, Michigan, is awarded $10,003,918 to exercise the third option period under a firm fixed-price task order for professional support services in design and capital improvements within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic area of operations. After award of this option, the total cumulative task order value will be $29,319,758. Work will be performed in Virginia (75%); North Carolina (13%); Indiana (4%); Georgia (3%); Maine (3%); and Illinois (2%). The work to be performed provides for various architecture and construction engineering disciplines to assist in completing various design and capital improvement projects. The option period is from September 2021 to September 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $7,186,342 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (GS00Q140ADS144).

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, Maryland, has been awarded a $12,483,112 bilateral modification (P00006) to previously awarded contract FA8819-18-D-0009’s task order FA8819-20-F-1005 for additional studies, concept development, systems engineering and technical assessments, modeling, simulation, and prototyping/experiments. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed by May 10, 2025. The total value of the task order is $22,138,689. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 operation and maintenance; and research and development funds in the amount of $2,226,000 were obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles AFB, California, is the contracting activity.

MP2 Energy LLC NE, The Woodlands, Texas, has been awarded an estimated $62,536,830 firm-fixed-price requirements contract under solicitation SPE604-21-R-0402 to supply and deliver retail electricity and ancillary, incidental services. This was a competitive acquisition with eight responses received. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington, DC, with a Dec. 31, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. The Navy is solely responsible to fund this contract and appropriation type and fiscal year varies. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE604-21-D-8015).

TCOM L.P., Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a $217,270,662 firm-fixed-price contract for Meter Persistent Surveillance Systems-Tethered. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of March 23, 2027. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia) funds in the amount of $217,270,662 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGY-21-C-0021).

Contractor DCS Corp., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $14,701,143 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Fighter Test Services. This contract provides for non-decision making advisory and assistance services with the capability to provide support and advocacy for Fighter Operational Test and Evaluation (OT&E) services at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; Edwards AFB, California; Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Arizona; and OT&E Forces Headquarters, Norfolk, Virginia. Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2022, and is the result of a Fair Opportunity Proposal Request acquisition against OASIS Unrestricted Pool 3, in which three offers were received. Fiscal 2021 3600 research and development funds in the amount of $4,528,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Headquarters Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA7046-21-F-0005).

