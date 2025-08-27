Upcoming Bus Trips: Books, Boardwalk, Big Apple

Visitors line up for entry to the National Book Festival Main Stage on August 31, 2019. (Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress)

Book s, Boardwalk, and the Big Apple: St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Announces Upcoming Bus Trips

St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks will offer three bus day trips in the coming months: Washington, DC, Ocean City, MD, and a holiday trip to New York City.

Saturday, September 6: Washington DC

Join R&P on a day trip to the nation’s capital. Participants are free to explore the city at their leisure or spend time at the 25th annual National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The bus departs from Leonardtown at 8am, with pickup from Washington, DC, at 5:30pm. See trip details at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/tripdcbookfestival.pdf.

Saturday, October 25: Ocean City Sunfest

Travelers can enjoy round-trip bus transportation and a full day to explore Ocean City. This trip coincides with the 50th annual Ocean City Sunfest, one of the largest outdoor festivals in the region. Highlights include more than 200 artisan booths, plus diverse food vendors and free live entertainment. This full day trip begins in Leonardtown at 7am, with pickup from Ocean City at 8pm. See trip details at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/tripocsunfest.pdf

Saturday, December 13: New York City

Experience the magic of the holiday season in the Big Apple. The bus takes you to Times Square, the very heart of Manhattan, where you can explore the city and its offerings at your own pace. From Broadway and Rockefeller Plaza to Central Park and world-class museums, the day is yours. The bus departs Leonardtown at 6am sharp, with pickup from Times Square at 7pm. See trip details at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/tripnycholiday.pdf.

Online registration for all three trips is now available. Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate, then click Online Registration and navigate to the Trips section. R&P bus trips are a great way to travel without dealing with the hassle of driving, parking, and other travel arrangements.

For questions or assistance with online registration, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800 or email [email protected].