The local Seafarer Chapter of the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is all set to host the annual Student Unmanned Aerial System Competition this month, June 14 to 17, 2017, with support from The Patuxent Partnership.

The competition will be held at the US Navy’s Webster Field, which is the site of the Unmanned Aerial System Test & Evaluation Directorate. The site supports a UAS center of excellence for development and test nestled in the heart of the scenic Chesapeake Bay area in historic St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

The aim of the competition is to stimulate and foster interest in unmanned systems, technologies, and careers.

The focus of the competition is to challenge undergraduate students with an event that requires the design, fabrication, and demonstration of an autonomous vehicle that is capable of completing a wide range of specific tasks. Teams of students are judged on their designs and their flight performances. In 2016, more than $53,800 in prize money was awarded to 24 teams; 10 US colleges, 12 international colleges (five countries), and two high schools. Recruitment opportunities of students who want to be engineers, leaders, and scientists are planned for sponsors before the competition begins, and a post-event awards banquet is always a highlight to interact and network with students and peers.

Universities and student groups that are interested in attending should indicate their interest in the 2017 competition now by contacting the AUVSI Seafarer Chapter and SUAS Competition organizers.

Industry and government organizations that are interested in being a part of this exciting, high-tech, high-talent, and high-fun event can become sponsors. For more information about sponsorship and partnership opportunities, contact AUVSI Seafarer Chapter organizers.

For more information, visit www.auvsi-suas.org.

