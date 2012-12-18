TSA Inc. Trains Vets for Civilian Careers
Posted by TSA, Inc.
Pax II
Tom Jarboe, COO of TSA Inc., explains his company’s Veteran Apprenticeship Program, which trains recently discharged uniformed military personnel to support NAVAIR acquisitions programs.
Now Hiring! Please go to our website to apply if you are an interested veteran.
Veterans Apprenticeship
Work Site Location:
MD -Lexington Park, Headquarters
Requisition No:
PAXR-TJ-12-007
Description
•Selected candidate will be placed into the TSA, Inc. Veterans Apprenticeship Program.
•Participants in the Veterans Apprenticeship Program will be assigned TSA, Inc. mentor(s) from the specialty areas for which they are assigned based on career interests and objectives. The mentor(s) shall provide on the job training and guidance throughout the apprenticeship program.
•Mentor(s) will work with TSA, Inc. customer clients to explore external job placement opportunities and provide career guidance once the selected participant transitions into the general workforce.
•Selected candidate will be required to enroll in and successfully complete DAU, DISAM, DAWIA and/ or other acquisition-related training in addition to college coursework
•Successful participants in the Veterans Apprenticeship Program will be eligible to receive tuition assistance to attend the College of Southern Maryland/ University of Maryland Engineering Program; or up to $2,000 allocated for tuition assistance per annum to attend any collegiate institution accredited by an agency approved by the U.S. Department of Education.
Education
A high school diploma or equivalent is required.
Required Skills
Successful candidate must be a Veteran of the United States Armed Forces. Applicant must be a motivated self-starter with willingness to learn and experience new career fields.
Desired Skills
Basic knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite is desired.
Security Clearance
Successful candidate should be able to obtain SECRET clearance. Applicant selected will be subject to a security investigation and must meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information.