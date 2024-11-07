Trump Triumphs, GOP Takes Senate

Credit: National Archives and Records Administration / Public Domain

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

Donald J. Trump recaptured the US presidency and the GOP recaptured the Senate, by early Wednesday morning, reports AP News. Control of the House of Representatives remains in the balance. Live updates of AP’s congressional elections map shows 48 uncalled House races Wednesday afternoon. Control of the Senate gives the GOP a major power center in Washington and a lead role in confirming the next president’s Cabinet, as well as any Supreme Court justice if there is a vacancy.

Trump called the results an “unprecedented and powerful mandate” for Republicans, the Senate rout “incredible,” and praised House Speaker Mike Johnson, who dashed from his own party in Louisiana to join Trump’s election night party in Florida. “He’s doing a terrific job,” Trump said, AP News reports. Vote counting in some races could go on for days.

Reuters runs down financial impacts of Trump’s second presidency, which are bullish on the dollar — The dollar soared on Wednesday, set for its biggest one-day rise since March 2020. The euro, Chinese yuan, and Mexican peso were among the biggest losers on potential new tariffs in the regions. Banks, technology, defense, and fossil fuels are likely to benefit from promised lessening of regulations, lower corporate taxes, more oil production, and tough immigration policy which indicate stronger growth and inflation, viewed as positive for equities. Reuters also reports much business policy could depend on the role Elon Musk plays in the Trump administration.

Military Times provides updating election results for all veterans running in the 2024 congressional elections across the country. A total of 189 veterans squared off in 170 separate House and Senate races.

Democrat Angela Alsobrooks won the Maryland Senate race, Politico reports, fending off former two-term GOP Gov. Larry Hogan. She will succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, who opted for retirement after this term.

Range fires that broke out over the weekend at Aberdeen Proving Ground were contained by Monday, after the blazes affected an estimated 1,000 acres of land and prompted air pollution warnings across the Baltimore region. Military.com reports Army officials believe the outbreak began Saturday after a change in wind direction sent embers from outside the compound into “remote areas” of the munitions test site in Harford County. Smoke began pouring from the proving ground Sunday afternoon, becoming visible from adjacent counties and fouling air quality in the Baltimore region.

Members of the International Association of Machinists have ratified a four-year contract with Boeing, ending a 53-day strike that cost the company billions of dollars and forced it to halt aircraft production in the Pacific Northwest, reports Flight Global. The 33,000-strong union said on November 4 that members ratified the deal by a 59%-41% margin. Union workers will begin returning to work as early as today, Nov. 6, 2024.

Japan has grounded its fleet of V-22 Osprey aircraft again after an incident last Sunday where one of the hybrid helicopter-aircraft tilted unexpectedly and hit the ground while trying to take off, reports Military.com. The V-22 was taking part in the joint US military exercise Keen Sword and carrying 16 passengers, including three US service members.

Leonard Francis, the admitted mastermind of the most extensive corruption scandal in US military history, was sentenced on fraud and bribery charges Tuesday, 11 years after he was first arrested in an international sting operation and two years after he escaped and fled to Venezuela. Francis was sentenced in San Diego federal court to 15 years in prison, reports Military.com. Taking into account more than six years already spent in custody, Francis, 60, will spend about 8½ more years in federal prison, though likely even less if he qualifies for early release

Stars and Stripes has reported federal sentencing guidelines would normally impose between 17 and 22 years for his crimes, but a new plea deal could free “Fat Leonard” Francis from prison in as little as one year because of his extensive cooperation with federal agents investigating corruption in the Navy. Francis has said he bribed “scores” of Navy officers to look the other way while his company overbilled the federal government for tens of millions of dollars. He is currently being held in jail in San Diego, having repeatedly outwitted federal officials over two decades.

Nine additional former cadets of the US Coast Guard Academy have formally accused overseers of the service academy of failing to prevent and properly address sexual violence on campus, while also covering it up. Military Times reports the claims, filed last week, come more than a month after 13 former cadets filed similar federal complaints seeking $10 million apiece in damages. The 22 include 20 women and two men. Many of the latest unnamed plaintiffs contacted lawyers in the case after reading news accounts of the initial batch of administrative complaints filed against the Coast Guard; its parent agency, Homeland Security; and former parent agency, Transportation. Attorney Christine Dunn said, “I am certain that these 22 are just the tip of the iceberg. I know that sexual assault has been taking place for decades at the Coast Guard Academy and that there are many survivors out there.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged its allies to stop “watching” and take steps before North Koreans troops deployed in Russia reach the battlefield. Military.com reports Zelenskyy raised the prospect of a preemptive Ukrainian strike on camps where the North Korean troops are being trained, and said Kyiv knows their location. But he said Ukraine can’t do it without permission from allies to use Western-made. long-range weapons to hit targets deep inside Russia.

North Korean troops have come under Ukrainian fire, a Kyiv official said Tuesday. Military.com reports it is the first time a Ukrainian official has said that Pyongyang’s units were struck, following a deployment that has given the war a new complexion as it approaches its 1,000-day milestone.

AP News reports the US and South Korea have called on China to use its influence over Russia and North Korea to prevent escalation after Pyongyang sent thousands of troops to Russia to aid Moscow’s war against Ukraine. Beijing has so far stayed quiet. According to a US State Department official, three US diplomats met with China’s ambassador to the United States to emphasize the concerns and urge China to use its sway with North Korea to try to curtail the cooperation.

It remains to be seen how the two countries’ militaries will mesh at the tactical level, especially given the language barriers, says Task & Purpose. About 10,000 North Korean troops have arrived in Russia so far, of which about 8,000 have deployed to the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have captured some Russian territory, SecState Anthony Blinken said last week.

DefSec Lloyd Austin is sending bomber aircraft, fighter jets, and more Navy warships to the Middle East to bolster the US presence in the region, reports Military Times. Austin ordered several B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircraft, a squadron of fighter jets, tanker aircraft, and Navy destroyers to deploy to the Middle East, to begin arriving in the coming months, as the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln begins to head home.

Yet another government watchdog report has found that the Pentagon is not doing enough to track how much housing is available in communities around its bases, reports Military.com. Some service members are leaving families in other states, working extra jobs, or living in recreational vehicles to afford rent. Furthermore, the Government Accountability Office report released Wednesday noted that the Pentagon “does not routinely assess” the effects — both financial and quality-of-life hardships — that this housing crunch has foisted on service member.

DoD is prioritizing the installation of free Wi-Fi in remote military barracks as a way for service members to maintain physical and mental health, according to a Defense Department release. The free Wi-Fi initiative, announced in September, is part of a broader DoD initiative to improve troops’ quality of life, reports Military Times.

The 990-foot ocean liner SS United States, built for a double life as a secret Cold War transport ship for troops, is slated to become the world’s largest artificial reef, according to tourism officials in Ookalooska County, FL. Stars and Stripes reports it will be towed from Philadelphia to Mobile, AL, where it will be stripped of toxic materials and scuttled in about 200 feet of water off the Gulf Coast. The $10 million deal includes a shoreline museum.

Contracts:

Sabre Systems LLC, Warminster, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $499,923,342 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide contractor support systems engineering and technical support services to include analysis, development, integration, testing, and fleet introduction support of various warfare systems into naval aircraft for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Warminster, Pennsylvania (40%); Patuxent River, Maryland (30%); and various locations within the continental US (30%) and is expected to be completed in November 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside, six offers received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042125D0004).

FCN Inc., Rockville, Maryland, has been awarded a $21,125,535 fixed-fee modification (P00010) to a previously awarded contract (FA8307-23-F-0008) for a security incident event management non-secure internet protocol router and to exercise Option Year Two. Work will be performed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas; Chapman Annex, Texas; Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; and Hurlburt Field, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 29, 2025. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $21,125,535 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 29, 2024)

G-W Management Services LLC, Rockville, Maryland (N40080-21-D-0022); Biscayne Contractors Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (N40080-21-D-0023); Tuckman-Barbee Construction Co. Inc., Marlboro, Maryland (N40080-21-D-0024); CER Inc., Severna Park, Maryland (N40080-21-D-0025); Belt Built-CFM JV, Crofton, Maryland (N40080-21-D-0026); EGI HSU JV LLC, Rockville, Maryland (N40080-21-D-0027); Desbuild Inc., Hyattsville, Maryland (N40080-21-D-0028); and Tidewater Inc., Elkridge, Maryland (N40080-21-D-0029), are awarded a combined $100,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract for repairs, renovations, new construction, and alterations to shore facilities and utilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations (AO). This modification provides for an increase to the maximum dollar value of the contract. The current combined total value for all eight contractors is $398,000,000. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $498,000,000. Work will be performed in NAVFAC Washington AO. The term of the contract shall not exceed July 2026. Future task orders under this contract will primarily utilize military construction and operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. NAVFAC Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (M95494-25-D-5001); Bowery Solutions, Beavercreek, Ohio (M95494-25-D-5002); Concurrent Technologies Corp., Johnstown, Pennsylvania (M95494-25-D-5003); KPMG LLP, McLean, Virginia (M95494-25-D-6001); KSA Integration LLC, Stafford, Virginia (M95494-25-D-6002); Peridot Solutions LLC, McLean, Virginia (M95494-25-D-6003); Professional Solutions Delivered LLC, King George, Virginia (M95494-25-D-6004); Significance Inc., Annapolis, Maryland (M95494-25-D-6005); Starlo Innovation LLC, Washington, DC (M95494-25-D-6006); and Vectrona-ITA Solutions II LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (M95494-25-D-6007), have been awarded contracts with a combined estimated value of $164,537,502. This hybrid (firm-fixed-price and cost, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity, multiple award) contract is to provide professional services support to the Marine Corps Installment Command (MCICOM). The contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov with 27 proposals received. Each awardee will receive $5,000 at contract award, which will serve as the minimum guarantee. Work will be performed in Quantico, Virginia; Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Camp Pendleton, California; and Camp Butler, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, with an expected completion date in November 2029. At the time of the contract award, $50,000 ($5,000 per awardee) in fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds will be obligated. These funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as task orders are awarded. MCICOM Headquarters, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Hardwire LLC, Pocomoke City, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $29,336,123 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for lightweight plates. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Nov. 30, 2027. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0007).

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $122,855,398 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00030-25-C-6304) for systems engineering and integration support services and special studies in support of the U.S. Trident II (D5) Strategic Weapon System Program and D5 Life Extension 2 Strategic Systems Programs Alteration. Tasks to be performed include systems engineering and integration, test engineering, data analysis, and safety engineering. Work will be performed in Rockville, Maryland (85.1%); Washington, DC (8.7%); League City, Texas (1.7%); and various other locations (less than 1% each, 4.5% total). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,300,000 and fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,253,629 will be obligated at the time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1)(4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Axient, Huntsville, Alabama (FA8819-25-D-B001); Bryce Space & Technology, Alexandria, Virginia (FA8819-25-D-B002); BTAS Inc., Beavercreek, Ohio (FA8819-25-D-B003); KBR Wyle Services, Lexington Park, Maryland (FA8819-25-D-B004); LinQuest Corp., Herndon, Virginia (FA8819-25-D-B005); MTSI, Alexandria, Virginia (FA8819-25-D-B006); NTSI, Huntsville, Alabama (FA8819-25-D-B007); OBX-MCR , McLean, Virginia (FA8819-25-D-B008); Quantech Services Inc, Lexington, Massachusetts (FA8819-25-D-B009); SAIC, El Segundo, California (FA8819-25-D-B010); Sigmatech, Huntsville, Alabama (FA8819-25-D-B011); and Solutions Through Innovative Technologies, Fairborn, Ohio (FA8819-25-D-B012), have been awarded a $2,500,000,000 multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Hemisphere program. This contract provides for advisory and assistance services for Space System’s Command Space Domain Awareness and Combat Power and Battle Management Command, Control and Communication Program Executive Offices. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 3, 2034. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 40 offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $36,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Intellect Solutions Inc.,** Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract with an estimated value of $43,381,040. This contract is to provide support and management guidance for procurement support, technical, and operational activities. These support services require expertise in policy, governance, and administration of the Enterprise Pharmacy Benefit. This contract was a competitive acquisition with four offers received. The contract period of performance begins on Oct. 18, 2024, and consists of a 12-month base period and four 12-month option periods. A 6-month extension of services pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 Option to Extend Services is included. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,288,035 will be used for the base year. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HT0011-25-F-0058). (Awarded Oct. 17, 2024)

IntelliDyne LLC, Vienna, Virginia, is awarded a $13,707,088 sole source firm-fixed-price contract (HT001525F0001) for IT support, network security, infrastructure assurance activity support to site asset management activities, and limited network/systems engineering support. This is a three-month base contract with one three-month option period, with an April 30, 2025, performance completion date. Base year funding is fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,853,544 obligated at time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Enterprise Medical Services Contracting Division, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 30, 2024)