March 18, 2021

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Saturday, March 13, 2021

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Posted by on Thursday, March 18, 2021 · Leave a Comment 

Transportation to Clinic
pexels.com photo

St. Mary’s County is working to provide assistance for residents who need transportation to their appointment at the health department’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in Hollywood.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department and the county Department of Public Works & Transportation Transit System say to use the service individuals must:

  • Be in one of the groups currently eligible for local SMCHD vaccination clinics, listed at www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.
  • Have registered for a vaccination clinic appointment and have a confirmed appointment time with the health department.
  • Call the SMCHD COVID-19 Hotline at 301-475-4330 to request vaccine transportation. Same day transportation appointments are unavailable, as at least 24-hour notice is required to schedule pick-up through the St. Mary’s Transit System.
  • STS will pick-up and transport the individual to their vaccination appointment – ADA accessible vehicles will be available as needed. This will be a shared ride service with other passengers and may involve additional time and stops.
  • Face coverings are required on STS vehicles and at the vaccine site.

Eligible individuals are encouraged to review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.

For more information about COVID-19, go to www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the health department at 301-475-4330.

The health department has expanded the eligibility criteria for local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include:

County residents aged 16 and older with qualifying medical conditions (requires written verification of eligibility from a health care provider, such as a letter or medical record brought to vaccine appointment)

  • Current cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (does not include high blood pressure by itself)
  • Solid organ transplant recipients
  • Obesity (body mass index) (https://www.cdc.gov/healthyweight/assessing/bmi/adult_bmi/english_bmi_calculator/bmi_calculator.html) [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
  • Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Diabetes

Those who currently work in St. Mary’s or are a St. Mary’s County resident working in another jurisdiction in one of the following occupational groups (requires documentation to verify occupational eligibility brought to vaccine appointment):

  • Transportation (e.g. taxi/ride share services, auto rentals, auto repair, etc.)
  • Food service (community food and beverage services, special food services, restaurants)
  • Critical utilities (energy, electricity, oil, gas, solar, nuclear; gasoline stations, fuel dealers, etc.; mining; water and wastewater management)
  • News media
  • Legal services involving in-person courtroom work (including
  • parole/probation, mediation services, prosecution/defense)

Medical conditions and occupational categories may be added to Phase 2 or clarified at a later date upon state guidance.

