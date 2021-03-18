Transportation Available to Vaccine Clinics
St. Mary’s County is working to provide assistance for residents who need transportation to their appointment at the health department’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in Hollywood.
The St. Mary’s County Health Department and the county Department of Public Works & Transportation Transit System say to use the service individuals must:
- Be in one of the groups currently eligible for local SMCHD vaccination clinics, listed at www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.
- Have registered for a vaccination clinic appointment and have a confirmed appointment time with the health department.
- Call the SMCHD COVID-19 Hotline at 301-475-4330 to request vaccine transportation. Same day transportation appointments are unavailable, as at least 24-hour notice is required to schedule pick-up through the St. Mary’s Transit System.
- STS will pick-up and transport the individual to their vaccination appointment – ADA accessible vehicles will be available as needed. This will be a shared ride service with other passengers and may involve additional time and stops.
- Face coverings are required on STS vehicles and at the vaccine site.
Eligible individuals are encouraged to review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.
For more information about COVID-19, go to www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the health department at 301-475-4330.
The health department has expanded the eligibility criteria for local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include:
County residents aged 16 and older with qualifying medical conditions (requires written verification of eligibility from a health care provider, such as a letter or medical record brought to vaccine appointment)
- Current cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (does not include high blood pressure by itself)
- Solid organ transplant recipients
- Obesity (body mass index) (https://www.cdc.gov/healthyweight/assessing/bmi/adult_bmi/english_bmi_calculator/bmi_calculator.html) [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
- Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Diabetes
Those who currently work in St. Mary’s or are a St. Mary’s County resident working in another jurisdiction in one of the following occupational groups (requires documentation to verify occupational eligibility brought to vaccine appointment):
- Transportation (e.g. taxi/ride share services, auto rentals, auto repair, etc.)
- Food service (community food and beverage services, special food services, restaurants)
- Critical utilities (energy, electricity, oil, gas, solar, nuclear; gasoline stations, fuel dealers, etc.; mining; water and wastewater management)
- News media
- Legal services involving in-person courtroom work (including
- parole/probation, mediation services, prosecution/defense)
Medical conditions and occupational categories may be added to Phase 2 or clarified at a later date upon state guidance.