Transportation Available to Vaccine Clinics

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, March 18, 2021

St. Mary’s County is working to provide assistance for residents who need transportation to their appointment at the health department’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in Hollywood.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department and the county Department of Public Works & Transportation Transit System say to use the service individuals must:

Be in one of the groups currently eligible for local SMCHD vaccination clinics, listed at www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.

Have registered for a vaccination clinic appointment and have a confirmed appointment time with the health department.

Call the SMCHD COVID-19 Hotline at 301-475-4330 to request vaccine transportation. Same day transportation appointments are unavailable, as at least 24-hour notice is required to schedule pick-up through the St. Mary’s Transit System.

STS will pick-up and transport the individual to their vaccination appointment – ADA accessible vehicles will be available as needed. This will be a shared ride service with other passengers and may involve additional time and stops.

Face coverings are required on STS vehicles and at the vaccine site.

Eligible individuals are encouraged to review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.

For more information about COVID-19, go to www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the health department at 301-475-4330.

The health department has expanded the eligibility criteria for local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include:

County residents aged 16 and older with qualifying medical conditions (requires written verification of eligibility from a health care provider, such as a letter or medical record brought to vaccine appointment)

Current cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (does not include high blood pressure by itself)

Solid organ transplant recipients

Obesity (body mass index) (https://www.cdc.gov/healthyweight/assessing/bmi/adult_bmi/english_bmi_calculator/bmi_calculator.html) [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Diabetes

Those who currently work in St. Mary’s or are a St. Mary’s County resident working in another jurisdiction in one of the following occupational groups (requires documentation to verify occupational eligibility brought to vaccine appointment):

Transportation (e.g. taxi/ride share services, auto rentals, auto repair, etc.)

Food service (community food and beverage services, special food services, restaurants)

Critical utilities (energy, electricity, oil, gas, solar, nuclear; gasoline stations, fuel dealers, etc.; mining; water and wastewater management)

News media

Legal services involving in-person courtroom work (including

parole/probation, mediation services, prosecution/defense)

Medical conditions and occupational categories may be added to Phase 2 or clarified at a later date upon state guidance.