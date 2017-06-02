Training Helps With Sensitivity to LGBTQIA Patients

Being sensitive to LGBTQIA individuals is important to both providers of medical and behavioral care and the patients who receive it. On June 14, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Health Department, College of Southern Maryland and the Behavioral Health Action Team, supported by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, will provide a free training on providing affirmative behavioral health care for people who identify as LGBTQIA.

Participants will receive 6.5 CEU credits, courtesy of the Department of Social Services. The training is intended for behavioral health providers who serve residents of St. Mary’s County, like social workers, psychologists, and counselors. It will be held at the College of Southern Maryland Leonardtown Campus in the main auditorium, C206.

The speaker for the training is Sean Lare, a licenses clinical social worker, therapist, and consultant who has been working for 12 years with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, queer, intersex, and/or asexual children and adults and their families. According to his website, he specializes in helping patients develop new identities, attend to their relationships, navigate a transition and coming out process, and help care for their mental health needs. He also works with care providers to increase sensitivity to LGBTQIA issues at work and in clinical practice.

The training will focus on improving knowledge and understanding of terms and language related to LGBTQIA population. Lare will help participants learn to increase comfort with, knowledge of, and ability to provide culturally competent behavioral health care to LGBTQIA clients. Participants will leave the training with a better understanding of unique challenges and needs of LGBTQIA clients. Lastly, Lare will help participants improve their clinical and administrative skills for working with LGBTQIA clients.

While the training is free, space is limited and registration by June 9 is required. Register on the event website.

For more information, contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department by email at smchd.LBHA@maryland.gov or by phone 301-475-4330, ext. 4342.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.