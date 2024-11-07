TPP’s Annual Meeting Year in Review

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, November 7, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership took a look back at the programs it offered this year during the TPP annual meeting held October 22.

Some of those programs included a popular Spark! Student Career Awareness Fair; summer 2024 college internships; an AeroPark Innovation District update; collaborations with the Center for the Study of Democracy, the Patuxent River Council Navy League of the US Navy League, and the Marine Corps Aviation Association/Association of Naval Aviation, the 2024 Defense Summit, and several STEM initiatives.

The TPP 2023 to 2024 annual programs slide deck can be found here.

TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green offered the overview. The evening’s program also included Matt Scassero, TPP board member and former Warfighter Advance board member, who briefed members on the Warfighter Advance program.

Maria McDonald, executive director of the Greenwell Foundation, discussed ways that Greenwell continues to support veterans.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.