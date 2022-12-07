TPP Urges Support of Science Fair

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership has been a supporter of the St. Mary’s County Science Fair for many years.

“The Science Fair takes place due to the efforts of the St. Mary’s County Science and Engineering Fair Board,” said Bonnie Green, TPP’s executive director. “Now is the time to support the upcoming 64th St. Mary’s County Science and Engineering Fair, which is another way to build our STEM pipeline.”

St. Mary’s County’s fair will be held in person on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Ms. Green urges those interested to click here for information about sponsoring awards, advertising, and volunteering as board members, judges, and project mentors.

“You will be amazed at the work of these students,” she said.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.