TPP Topic: Carrier Air Wing in DMO

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 · Leave a Comment

There’s still time to register for The Patuxent Partnership panel discussion December 14 on “The Carrier Air Wing in DMO – The Sequel.” The event will feature RADM Andrew Loiselle, director of Air Warfare Division, N98, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, as the keynote speaker.

The Association of Naval Aviation Squadron 18 at Patuxent River NAS is cosponsoring the event, which will begin at 5pm at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Flight Technology Hall on Route 235 in Lexington Park, MD.

Panelists scheduled to attend are:

CAPT Kevin “Lamb” Watkins, Program Manager, PMA-213, Naval Air Traffic Management Systems

Spencer Crispell, Principal Deputy Program Manager, PMA-265 (F/A 18 and EA-18G)

CAPT Samuel “Messy” Messer, Program Manager, PMA-268, Unmanned Carrier Aviation (MQ25A/UMCS)

CAPT Mike “Sniff” Burks, NAVAIR Vice Commander, acting

Attendees do not have to be members of The Patuxent Partnership. Attire will be business casual/military uniform of the day.

Tickets are $15 if paid by noon December 13 or $25 at the door. Those interested may register here.

The event is being sponsored by Lockheed Martin.

