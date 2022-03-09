TPP to Present National Security Talk

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership and the Center for the Study of Democracy will present a talk with national security expert Dr. Thomas M. Nichols at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Tuesday, April 12 | 7 – 8:30 pm

DATE TO BE CONFIRMED (postponed from February 2)

St. Mary’s Hall Auerbach Auditorium, St. Mary’s City

Register for the event here.

Dr. Nichols is a US Naval War College professor, nationally known commentator on US politics and national security, columnist for USA Today, and a contributing writer at The Atlantic. He is a specialist on international security affairs, including US-Russia relations, nuclear strategy, and NATO issues.

He is the author of “Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from Within on Modern Democracy” and “The Death of Expertise.” Dr. Nichols served as a staff member in the US Senate and has held fellowships at CSIS and the Harvard Kennedy School. He has taught at Dartmouth, La Salle, and Georgetown. He is also a five-time “Jeopardy” champion.

Books will be available for purchase and signing after the talk.

Campus visitors must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and be able to present proof of vaccination upon request by college officials when attending indoor events or large gatherings outside when social distancing cannot be ensured. If campus visitors are not vaccinated or cannot show proof of vaccination, they must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival to campus. Face coverings must be always worn indoors.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.