TPP to Present AeroPark District Update

The Patuxent Partnership will present an AeroPark Innovation District update from 8:30 to 9:30 am Thursday, June 30. Learn about the growth and expansion of the AeroPark.

Located in St Mary’s County, MD, the AeroPark Innovation District is an emerging ecosystem encouraging new ideas, opportunities, and engagement. AeroPark serves as a place for resource sharing and idea exchange through a planned growth effort that includes increased connectivity to existing industry, education, and research facilities and adjoining neighborhoods and retail space.

A centrally located and active regional airport is at the core of AeroPark. In addition, existing research and education facilities exploring unmanned systems development along with innovation-focused commercial aviation industry partners provide the foundation elements of the district.

Tentative topics include:

Economic Development Overview – Chris Kaselemis, director of the Department of Economic Development

Aeropark – growth and runway expansion – Ken Reed

Development of SCIF

Aeropark Terminal Renovation – Allison Swint

Traffic/Roadwork updates – Jim Gotsch, director of the Department of Public Works

SMART Building (at USMSM) and connectivity – Matt Scassero, director of Research, Innovation and Outreach

Education –Youth in Aviation

A&P Requirements

Apprentice/skilled artisan requirements

Tech Jobs Rule opportunities

AeroPark is home to a diverse group of players including:

The regional airport and associated general aviation hangars

University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland existing facilities with the addition of the new Smart building

University of Maryland Unmanned Aerial System Test Site

TechPort business accelerator

A wide range of specialized aviation and aeronautic companies

Wildewood Professional and Technology Park and retail areas

The industrial area along Airport View Drive

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.