TPP to Offer Training Systems Update

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

The Patuxent Partnership is offering an opportunity to learn about the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division mission and receive an overview on how the Central Florida Tech Grove supports NAWCTSD.

The virtual event will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 am on Thursday, March 31.

The keynote speaker will be CAPT Dan Covelli, commanding officer of the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, followed by a briefing with Diana Teel, director of the Central Florida Tech Bridge.

The event’s schedule:

10:30 am – Welcome and introductions with Bonnie Green, The Pax Partnership executive director.

10:35 am – Keynote speaker and briefing.

10:50 am – Q&A facilitated by Rick Tarr, director of the Tech Transfer Office, NAWCAD/Southern Maryland Tech Bridge.

11 am – Overview of Tech Grove and ecosystem in the greater Orlando region by Diana Teel.

11:20 am – Q&A facilitated by Rick Tarr.

11:30 am – Wrap-up with Bonnie Green and Rick Tarr.

Registration is complimentary for all attendees. Register here.

NOTE: If you do not have a TPP user account, exit out of the pop-up dialogue box that reads “Please log in to register for programs” and complete the screen that requests attendee info for event registration. TPP invites you to create a TPP user profile (username and password) for ease of registering for future TPP programs.

