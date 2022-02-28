TPP Supports Academy of Finance

MaryKay Myers of The Patuxent Partnership presents a check to the Academy of Finance.

The Patuxent Partnership has been part of the Academy of Finance at Chopticon High School since its inception. AOF prepares students for careers in financial services.

The AOF program requires students to participate in an internship opportunity, providing real world experience that demonstrates the value of their classroom instruction. TPP sponsors an AOF intern each summer.

MaryKay Myers, TPP director of finance, serves on the program advisory council for AOF, and is actively engaged with students and faculty. TPP recently worked with AOF to introduce Project Scope, a program that educates students about security clearances, a requirement for many career opportunities in St. Mary’s County.

The Academy of Finance offers students opportunities to create an impressive portfolio of skills. Students develop professional skills, receive specialized instruction in business finance and management, and gain an awareness of the marketable skills needed to be successful in the field. Students may also acquire practical experience via field trips, internship opportunities, and course projects.

